LEGO Celebrates Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary With New R2-D2 Set

The 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm has arrived, and LEGO is joining in on the fun and celebrating with a brand new Star Wars set. Getting a completely new makeover, the iconic droid R2-D2 is back with authentic features and moveable parts. Coming in at 12.5" tall, the Astromech droid will have his retractable leg, opening and extendable front hatches, adjustable periscope, and rotating head. To make things even better, LEGO also included a compartment to hide Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The 2,314 piece Star Wars LEGO set is expected to release May 1, 2021, for $199.99 and can be found here. This is one remarkable set that celebrates the history of Lucasfilm with one of the iconic droids from their beloved franchise.

