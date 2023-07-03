Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles, spider-man, what if

Explore the Spider-Verse – Hot Toys Spider-Man (Zombie Hunter)

We are stepping back into the Spider-Verse with the help of Hot Toys as we showcase some 1/6 Spider-Man figures from the multiverse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did something unique to the world of Spider-Man. The introduction of the Spider Society showed fans that there are hundreds of different spider people out there, which is amazing. While most of these characters do not exist in collectible form (yet), collectors can still build their own Spider-Verse with the help of Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys. One of which is with the 1/6 scale figures from Hot Toys that deliver remarkable detail and accessories, bringing them right off the screen. We are continuing to Explore the Spider-Verse; with our next universe, we have already seen an MCU Spider with Stealth Suit (here) and the Gamerverse with Cyborg Spider-Man (here). We are now entering into the dark side of Marvel with What If…? and the mystical powerhouse of Zombie Hunter Spider-Man.

This version of Spidey comes from the animated Disney+ series What If…?, which adds new twists to the MCU. However, What If started all the way back in 1977 with Marvel Comics, and their first comic was, What if Spider-Man Joined the Fantastic Four. The multiverse was not always around, and most of these alternate reality stories were just single-issue comic books. This idea then got adopted into Phase 4 of the MCU after the events of Loki, showing different and dark realities in the multiverse we never thought possible. One of which was an MCU version of Marvel Zombies, where Ant-Man and the Wasp bring a deadly virus back from the Quantum Realm. Not many heroes are left, but Spider-Man is one of the last survivors, and Hot Toys brought him to life perfectly for the ultimate collectible.

The What If…? 1/6 Scale Hot Toys figures always seemed intriguing with the brighter colors and fun designs, and stay true to their animated stylings. Zombie Hunter Spider-Man wears Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation that is attached via magnets. A basic assortment of webs are included that attach to web shooters, but the added cloak and animated suit make this version of Spidey really pop. The added display base allows you to capture him while levitating, something other spiders do not do. Collectors can also remove the cloak for a more animated MCU Spidey, which is also fun to pose. The suit is made of a rubber material that can crease quite easily, but having this figure in hand is something special. A version of Spider-Man that could use the powers of Doctor Strange is a variant any fan will want in their Spider-Verse.

What If…? started out as a way to give Marvel Comics fans answers to those burning questions throughout the comic universe. It is incredible that the MCU was able to integrate those stories into their own universe, and with over 25 films in their catalog, they have the means. Zombie Hunter Spider-Man could easily be a part of the Spider Society and would easily stop Miles in his place. For fans who are looking for more, Across the Spider-Verse figures, then you are in luck, as Hot Toys has some on the way with Miles, Gwen, and 2099 which can be seen here. However, Zombie Hunter Spider-Man can come home to your collection today, and he can be found on the web right here.

