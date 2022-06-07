LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August

If you have been wanting to get a LEGO set for a while, now might be the time as price increases are coming. Sadly, the worldwide economic challenges have been hitting everyone lately, and LEGO is the newest. The hit toy company has announced that prices for some of its sets will increase between August and September. This is all based on the increased pricing for raw materials and operating costs. The official LEGO press release states:

"The current global economic challenges of increased raw material and operating costs are impacting many businesses. Putting consumers first is at the heart of what we do as a company, and for some time, we have absorbed these costs to keep pricing stable. However, as these costs have continued to rapidly rise, we have taken the decision to increase the price on some of our sets. This increase will come into effect in August and September. The increase will differ depending on the set and prices will change on around a quarter of the portfolio. On some sets we will not alter price, on others there will be a single digit increase and on larger, more complex sets the percentage increase will be higher. We will continue to work to ensure our products offer great value and full recognise how important this is to our fans and everyone who love our products."

This is not a big surprise as many companies have started to increase their prices, like many lines under Hasbro. Prices are expected to be a possible 5-25% increase depending on the set, and some sets might not even be affected. The bigger, more complex LEGO sets will be more likely impacted, so if there was a bigger set you wanted now is the time. Star Wars seems to have the biggest and priciest sets around with the Millennium Falcon, Imperial Star Destroyer, and others. I would get you orders in before time runs out and LEGO is already pricey, and I'm sure dedicated collectors won't bat an eye. However, your average collector might second guess owning their next construction set. Only time will tell, so be sure to keep an eye out for those changes by the end of the Summer.