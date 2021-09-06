LEGO Reveals Incredible FC Barcelona Camp Nou Stadium Set

LEGO is showing FC Barcelona fans some incredible team pride with the reveal of a truly unique set. Camp Nou comes to life with 5,509 pieces that is filled with faithful detail to keep soccer fans happy. Some of these include the pitch, players tunnel, press section, VIP entrances, and even a mini FC Barcelona team bus. LEGO has split the set into five different sections that will show off the fantastic structure even better, making sure fans can capture all of the sportstastic detail. FC Barcelona Camp Nou measures 8 inches high and 19 inches wide, making this one mighty sports collectible for any dedicated soccer fan. The stadium is priced at a whopping $349.99 and is available for purchase right now and here.

"FC Barcelona fans will love showing their passion for one of the world's most celebrated soccer clubs with this rewarding building project. Build all the details of the mighty Camp Nou Stadium like the Lateral stand with its iconic 'Més Que Un Club' motto and the covered Tribuna stand, with press booths, plus the pitch itself. The model splits into 5 sections for access to each area. FC Barcelona fans know how to show their loyalty to their club and this stadium model does just the same! Use the LEGO® elements and sticker sheet to add realistic touches to your Camp Nou stadium model – like the Barça signs, Catalan flag and scoreboards. With a players' tunnel, VIP entrance and team bus, there are plenty of details to spot."

