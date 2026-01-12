Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

LEGO Reveals Massive Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise Set

LEGO is getting bold as they enter the world of Pokémon with some brand new construction sets bringing iconic pocket monsters to life

Article Summary LEGO unveils a massive 6,838-piece Pokémon set featuring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Each iconic Kanto starter evolution has a detailed, articulated brick-built figure and themed display base.

Bases connect to form a unified diorama capturing the spirit of classic Pokémon battles.

Pre-orders open for $649.99 with release set for Pokémon Day 2026 and exclusive bonus available.

Get ready to relive the beginnings of the Pokémon journey in a big way, as LEGO has revealed its most ambitious Pokémon set to date with Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Serving as the centerpiece of LEGO's brand-new Pokémon lineup, this massive build brings the final evolutions of the original Kanto starters together in one premium display set designed especially for adult fans. You will need to be a Pokémon Master to accomplish this beauty truly, as it will come in at a whopping 6,838 pieces! Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise are getting their own themed environment bases, which can be connected to form a single unified diorama.

Each Pokémon is nicely detailed in brick-built format, and they will come complete with articulation, allowing trainers to customize their display. The attention to detail on this massive set easily highlights LEGO's commitment to honoring Pokémon's roots as the franchise approaches its 30th anniversary in 2026. Pre-orders are now live on the LEGO Store for $649.99, with shipping scheduled for February 27, 2026, also known as Pokémon Day. Fans who also pre-order the set will possibly be able to get the Kanto Region Badge Collection gift-with-purchase set, which will enhance any of these new sets.

Pokémon LEGO – Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise Set

"Recreate the pinnacle of your Pokémon training journey with the epic Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise (72153) model building kit for adults. This set includes 3 iconic Grass, Fire, and Water-type Pokémon in their final evolutions, evoking memories of your mastery as a Trainer. This epic 6,838-piece set includes three battle action figures – Venusaur has movable vines and feet, Blastoise has an articulated head, arms and water cannons, and Charizard's wings, legs, arms and head can be posed."

"As a surprise, this Pokémon model kit hides an Easter egg waiting to be discovered. Each figure can stand alone or be mounted on a stand that comprises beach, jungle and volcano biomes, representing each Pokémon's type and making one epic battleground. This building kit is part of a range of LEGO® Sets for Adults (each set sold separately) celebrating a collaboration between 2 beloved brands."

