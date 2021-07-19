LEGO Reveals Massive Star Wars Republic Gunship Building Set

LEGO has revealed their newest adult building set as Star Wars fans diving into The Clone Wars once again. The Republic Gunship is back with this new 3292 piece set. The Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT) is faithfully recreated in LEGO form, measuring 13" high and 27" long. The Star Wars ship will feature an assortment of features with a dual cockpit, opening sides and rear hatch, and interior details. The Gunship is will also have its own weapons systems with swing-out spherical gun turrets and 2 cannons on top. The details on this ship are incredible, and this will be a highlight collectible for any fan of the Star Wars prequel films

For as massive as this ship is, the Star Wars LEGO set only includes 2 mini-figures with Mace Windu and a Clone Trooper Commander. This set is the same price as the Marvel Daily Bugle set, which includes a massive 25 miniatures, so it's surprising this one only gets 2. It would have been nice to get a little Clone Trooper battalion, adding some army building potential to this set. Priced at $349.99, the Star Wars Republic Gunship is expected to go up for pre-order on August 2021 here.

"Spark memories of the epic Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: The Clone Wars with this Ultimate Collector Series build-and-display model of a Republic Gunship (75309). Authentic features of a Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT) vehicle are beautifully reproduced in LEGO® bricks, including the pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, 2 cannons on top, super-long wings, opening sides and rear hatch and interior details."

"Voted for by LEGO fans to become an Ultimate Collector Series set, this awesome buildable model has a display stand with an information plaque, plus Clone Trooper Commander and Mace Windu LEGO minifigures. Step-by-step instructions are included so you can immerse yourself in the building challenge and enjoy the fun, creative process. Part of a collection of LEGO Star Wars™ building kits for adults, this premium-quality set makes a special gift for yourself, Star Wars enthusiasts or passionate LEGO fans in your life."

This build-and-display model is packed with authentic features including 2 pilot cockpits, swing-out spherical gun turrets, 2 cannons, super-long wings and opening sides and rear hatch.

The display stand has an information plaque and spaces for 2 included LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures: Clone Trooper Commander with a blaster and Mace Windu with a lightsaber.

This premium-quality set offers an immersive, rewarding building challenge and makes the best birthday or holiday gift for yourself, a devoted Star Wars™ fan or passionate LEGO® enthusiast.

Measuring over 13 in. (33 cm) high, 27 in. (68 cm) long and 29 in. (74 cm) wide, including the stand, this is a LEGO® Star Wars™ collectible you'll want to photograph and share with others.

This 3,292-piece building kit comes with illustrated, step-by-step instructions so even a Star Wars™ fan who is a newcomer to LEGO® sets can take on the complex build with confidence.