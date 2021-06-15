LEGO Reveals New adidas Originals Superstar In Brick Form

Collectors can now build up their own sneaker collection as LEGO reveals the new adidas Originals Superstar set. Coming in at 731 pieces, fans can create the iconic adidas shoe with shell toe shape, trefoil logo, and the 3 serrated stripe marks. LEGO was quite creative with this set as it comes in a special adidas show box. Collectors will even get the ability to create a show design for either left foot or right, depending on how you want to display it. With authentic design, LEGO captures all the details with the Originals Superstar quite nicely, making it a must-have set for any sneaker fan out there. Priced at $79.99, and pre-orders will go live on July 1, 2021, here, so be sure to set an alarm as these will sell pretty fast.

"Add a surprising new addition to your sneaker collection with this LEGO® adidas Originals Superstar (10282) model. In this never-seen-before LEGO offering, you'll be recreating the iconic sneaker from LEGO elements to make a collectible display piece that's sure to spark conversations. Just like the real thing, this LEGO version includes the iconic adidas Originals Superstar sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and serrated 3 stripes mark. Right shoe or left shoe? You decide! This set includes 17 extra LEGO elements so you can choose to build either the right-foot or left-foot sneaker. For extra realism, it even has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box."

"This set is part of a collection of LEGO building kits for adults. With a display stand and plaque, this model will be appreciated by anyone who loves adidas and streetwear collectibles, as well as adult LEGO builders."

Packed with authentic details like the famous shell toe, 3 serrated stripes, adidas logo on the tongue and other Originals Superstar graphics.

With shoelaces and authentic shoe box-style packaging, this LEGO® model is a fun and realistic tribute to the original adidas sneaker.

Looking for the best gifts for adidas fans? This model kit is ideal for anyone who loves streetwear collectibles, as well as adult LEGO® builders looking for a project with a difference.

Measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide.

Extra LEGO® elements are included so you can choose to build either a right foot or left foot sneaker.

