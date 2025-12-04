Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Reveals New Harry Potter Set with Luna Lovegood's House

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like Luna Lovegood’s House from Harry Potter

Article Summary LEGO unveils Luna Lovegood’s House set from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows with 764 pieces.

Set features minifigures of Luna, Luna’s Hare Patronus, Xenophilius, Harry, Hermione, and a Death Eater.

The house includes detailed interiors, tilted windows, Luna’s bedroom, and Xenophilius’s printing workshop.

Special light brick projects “The Tale of the Three Brothers”; set releases January 1, 2026 for $89.99.

Luna Lovegood's house, as seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, is a whimsical and eccentric dwelling that perfectly captures Luna's quirky personality. When Harry, Hermione, and Ron visit, they are greeted by Luna and her father, Xenophilius, in a home filled with magical artifacts, unusual inventions, and the printing press for The Quibbler. These witches and wizards are uncovering the meaning behind the Deathly Hallows with Xenophilius, who reveals the discovery of the rumors surrounding the Elder Wand, the Invisibility Cloak, and the Resurrection Stone. LEGO now captures the wonder ofLuna Lovegood's House as they bring the iconic location to life in brick form.

This 764-piece set recreates the tilted windows, cozy rooms, and detailed interiors of the Lovegood home, as featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The house will stand 11.5" tall with Xenophilius's printing workshop/living room and Luna's bedroom. Five LEGO minifigures are included as well, with Luna, Luna's Hare Patronus, her father, Harry, Hermione, and a Death Eater as they are sold out to the Dark Lord. LEGO took things one step further with a special brick projector that casts "The Tale of the Three Brothers" on a wall! Harry Potter and Luna Lovegood fans will be able to find this set on shelves on January 1, 2026, for $89.99.

Luna Lovegood's House

"Explore the whimsical world of the Lovegoods with the first-ever LEGO® Harry Potter™ model of Luna Lovegood's unique house (76467). A magical gift for girls, boys and any Harry Potter fans ages 10 years old and up, this building toy lets kids capture the house's eccentric, charming location and bring the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ scenes to life with 5 minifigures."

"Pull out furniture from the kitchen for easy play and activate the LEGO light brick to project images from The Tale of the Three Brothers on the wall. Check out Luna's bedroom and Xenophilius Lovegood's printing workshop. And recreate the heroes' escape scene with the Erumpent horn. The set also includes Luna's Hare Patronus™, one in a collectible series of LEGO Harry Potter 25th anniversary Patronuses (in sets sold separately). Set contains 764 pieces.

