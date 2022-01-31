LEGO Reveals New LEGO Art Jim Lee Batman Portrait Collection

LEGO is back with another one of their Art Portraits Collections as they team up with Jim Lee with a special Batman Collection. The world of DC Comics comes to life with this special 1 in 3 art portrait set from the mind of legendary comic book art and its simple block form. The set comes in at 4267 pieces, with master builders able to create Batman, Harley Quinn, and Joker portraits. It looks like different sets and larger sets can be created if collectors, but more than one of these sets with a nice Batman and Catwoman design or a larger Bat portrait. The incredible artwork of Jim Lee comes to life with the help of LEGO with measure 15.5" on each side to make a massive collectible. Master Builders will have a blast building these this set is priced at $119.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Superhero or Super-Villain fans, we have got the set for you. Create 1 of 3 art portraits with this LEGO® Art Jim Lee Batman™ Collection (31205) kit. As you build, you'll develop other meaningful experiences, such as mindfulness. A zone of joyful zen. Calm focus that enhances creativity as you click each tile into place in this collectible decor piece. Build 1 of 3 portraits of iconic DC comics characters: Batman, The Joker™ or Harley Quinn™. Can't choose? Combine sets to make 1 of 2 ultimate memorabilia pieces. As you create, scan the QR code and listen to the Soundtrack, with nearly 2 hours of content tailor-made to really immerse you in the hobby project. Finish the art with a special signature tile, ready to display on a wall or shelf."

"Welcome to LEGO sets for adults. A space to relax and build detailed craft projects that pay homage to the worlds of entertainment, motorsports, travel, gaming, sports, science, technology and history."

Pick from 3 designs – Choose justice or the agents of chaos as you build this LEGO® Art Jim Lee Batman™ Collection (31205) wall art set, featuring a portrait kit with 3 build options

Made for display – This immersive 4,167-piece LEGO® project includes 9 canvas wall decor plates, a signature tile, 2 hanger elements, a color palette, brick separator and a brick-built frame

Designed for DC Universe fans – Showcase the talent of comic book legend Jim Lee by creating 1 of 3 portraits of Batman™, The Joker™ or Harley Quinn™ in LEGO® tiles

Find your creative zone – Enter a realm of total relaxation and joyful focus with the Soundtrack, which immerses you in unexpected details as you produce this art project

Celebrate your passion – To stretch your creativity further, combine 2 or 3 of the sets to create 1 of 2 Batman™ inspired wall art pieces to display in your home or office

Give as a gift – This LEGO® Art set measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) square and can be displayed on a wall or shelf. It can also be given as a gift for anyone who's into Super-Villains or Batman™