Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Reveals New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Set with BB-8

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the infamous BB-8 rolling in from the Star Wars universe

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Star Wars: The Force Awakens set featuring the beloved BB-8 astromech droid.

The buildable BB-8 stands over 3.5 inches tall and includes 569 pieces for detailed recreation.

Features include a spinning head, opening hatch with “thumbs-up” burner, and an info plaque.

The set arrives January 1, 2026, priced at $89.99, and includes a standard BB-8 minifigure.

BB-8 is the energetic, loyal, and resourceful spherical astromech droid that was introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He serves as Poe Dameron's trusted companion and quickly became a fan favorite character in the sequel trilogy. Unlike earlier astromechs like R2-D2, BB-8 has a gyroscopic body that allows it to move faster across terrain with impressive speed. In the sequel trilogy, BB-8 plays a crucial role in delivering part of the map leading to locating Luke Skywalker. This iconic astromech is returning to LEGO with a new impressive Star Wars set that comes with 569 pieces.

Standing over 3.5" tall, this adorable set features a buildable BB-8 that captures his details and designs from The Force Awakens. He will have a spinning head and an opening hatch that shows off his "burner" thumbs up emote. A standard-sized BB-8 minifigure will also be included with the set, along with a plaque that shows off stats about the lovable Star Wars droid. Pre-orders are not live, but this BB-8 set is expected to arrive on January 1, 2026, for $89.99.

LEGO Star Wars – BB-8 Astromech Droid

"Dial up the cuteness to the max with this head-spinning LEGO® Star Wars™ BB-8™ Astromech Droid building toy for kids. Use LEGO bricks to capture authentic details of the iconic droid, as seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens™. Move BB-8 across a flat surface to make his head spin around in random directions. Open the hatch on BB-8's body to reveal a "burner arm", like the one he used to give Finn a "thumbs-up".

"Place the buildable model alongside the BB-8 info plaque and standard-size BB-8 LEGO figure to create adorable Star Wars decor that will bring a smile to any fan's face. This toy building set makes a great gift for kids, boys and girls ages 10 years old and up. And they can enjoy intuitive building with the LEGO Builder app, zooming and rotating with 3D instructions, while saving and tracking progress – all from the app. Set contains 569 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!