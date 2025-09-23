Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp – Take A Coffee Break with Eddie Brock

Swing into action with Spider-Man and LEGO as they take on a new build as we construct the infamous Oscorp Building

A new Green Goblin has arrived, and it is up to Spider-Man and his amazing friends to take him down with the help of LEGO. We are continuing to build up the new Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set from LEGO, and the fun moves on with Eddie Brock. This 808-piece set features a modular design with four buildable parts, including the apartment of one disgraced Daily Bugle reporter, Eddie Brock. Eddie is a character whose legacy is tightly woven with one of Marvel's most popular antiheroes: Venom. He first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #299 (1988), with Venom's origin stretching back to Peter Parker's black costume saga acquired in the original Secret Wars comics.

Eddie goes on to blame Spider-Man for ruining his career, leading him directly to rock bottom, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. That vulnerability makes him the perfect host for the alien symbiote that Peter Parker rejected. Their union creates Venom, a being fueled by rage, vengeance, and raw strength, who has surely had some redemption over the years from villain to hero. LEGO has seemingly captured Eddie Brock from the Sonyverse films with his apartment and the mini mart set. Even the figure itself is the first-ever Eddie Brock minifigure, as he gets a Venom partner to talk to that is attached to his back, just like in the movie. His apartment features a live chicken, Venom's favorite, along with a Spider-Man target board and a chat room of villains, as Eddie slips into his villainous ways.

Though he starts as one of Spider-Man's most dangerous enemies, Eddie eventually evolves, seeing himself as a protector of the innocent. This shift becomes central in stories like Venom: Lethal Protector and more recent Marvel Comics arcs by Donny Cates, where Eddie becomes involved with the cosmic origins of the symbiotes and even becomes the King in Black. He's a man constantly struggling with his darker instincts and trying to do good in a world that rarely gives second chances. This set has a simple design, but it gives Marvel, Spider-Man, and Marvel fans some impressive minifigures that fans have been asking for. Collectors can bring home Eddie Brock/Venom with this Oscorp set that is already up for purchase right now. Stay tuned for our net web slinging adventure with Miles Morales Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen!

