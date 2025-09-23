Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged:

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp – Two Spiders Are Better Than One

Swing into action with Spider-Man and LEGO as they take on a new build as we construct the infamous Oscorp Building

Article Summary Join Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, and Miles Morales as they tackle the LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set.

Meet Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman, and discover her hero origin and unique spider powers.

Explore the history of Spider-Woman’s iconic black suit and its debut before Spider-Man’s symbiote suit.

LEGO expands the Marvel comics roster with new heroes as the Oscorp Building build continues with Green Goblin.

Our webslinging fun with LEGO continues as we continue our 808-piece Spider-Man vs. Oscorp set. We have already covered the surrounding buildings as well as introduced Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Kraven the Hunter, and Eddie Brock. As we start building the ground floor of Oscorp, we are introduced to a new sensational hero as Spider-Woman swings into action. Julia Carpenter debuted as the second Spider-Woman in Secret Wars #6 (1984), created by writer Jim Shooter and artist Mike Zeck. A government experiment gone right (or wrong), Julia gained her powers through exposure to a mix of spider venom and exotic plant extracts.

Unlike Jessica Drew, the original Spider-Woman, Julia's powers include enhanced strength, agility, and the ability to generate psionic webs from her hands. She was initially recruited into the Secret Wars as part of a government superhuman initiative, which earned her a spot on several superhero teams, most famously with the West Coast Avengers. Since then, Julia now holds the current title as Madame Web after inheriting the mantle and its clairvoyant abilities from Cassandra Webb from The Amazing Spider-Man #637 with the Grim Hunt story. Her legacy with the Web of Life and Spider-Man is still strong in the comics, but with LEGO, she is suiting up to take down Oscorp and the fury of Green Goblin.

The bottom floor of Oscorp is being built here, which is a very simplistic design with a movable door. This marks the second release of Spider-Woman with another 2025 set featuring the web-swinging heroine taking on Venom. Despite her black suit, she does not have a symbiote, and her suit was actually crafted in Marvel Comics before Spider-Man even suited up in his iconic symbiote suit in Secret Wars #8 (1984). It is fun to see LEGO expanding its Marvel comics roster and giving Marvel fans. Julia Carpenter is a welcome addition to the team. As for Oscorp, we will continue our build with the arrival of Norman Osborn next, and be sure to snag up this set for yourself right on the LEGO store now.

