The Haunted Carnevil Awaits with Spirit Halloween's 2024 Collection

Spirit Halloween is ready for a new spooky season of scares as they debut their new 2024 collection of horror decorations

Article Summary Spirit Halloween reveals 2024 Carnevil collection with new animatronics.

Demonic circus theme featuring characters like Nibbles the Clown & Ringmaster.

Horror film icons Ghost Face, Michael Myers join the eerie lineup.

The Carnevil awaits online and in stores nationwide from August.

It is that time of the year when one can hear echoes of Hallow's Eve as in the whispers of the wind. Halloween is close, and the reaper has arisen once again as stores prepare to open for the legendary and spooky holiday. As usual, Spirit is ready to embrace the new year with a new collection of animatronics and decorations for the haunted month. We received a special PR Box introducing fans to this new season of horror as they pull back the curtain for the CARNEVIL! That is right; a demonic circus has blown into town as some guest starts with Ghost Face, Michael Myers, and Corpse Bride animatronics arriving.

However, the main focus is the Carnival with new and returning horror shows with the Ringmaster, Nibbles the Clown, Cotton Candy Dan, Bobby Strings, and more. Our box features some new and classic carnival-themed animations that Spirit Halloween has released. On top of that, we got a bite-size Monkey Chimes who does not seem friendly. There is even a haunted shredded newspaper hidden inside our luggage that can be reconstructed if you have the time to do so. These boxes are always a treat and it is a easily reminder that Halloween is more than a holiday, it is a way of life. The Carnival awaits spooky collectors online, with stores opening up across the county in August.

Pull Back the Curtain with Spirit Halloween's Carnevil!

"The countdown to Halloween has begun, and Spirit Halloween, the nation's largest Halloween retailer, announced its lineup of delightfully disturbing animatronics. Fans anticipating the grand reveal can witness new and returning legendary characters available online and attend the Carnevil in stores opening this August while supplies last."

The shriek-worthy lineup stars hair-raising clowns, monsters, demons, and a few familiar faces from horror film shows that are sure to send chills through anyone brave enough to step right up. This highly anticipated drop includes:

Emily and Victor of Corpse Bride:

Deluxe Ghostface

Michael Myers:

Nibbles the Clown

Ringmaster

Towering Tallulah

And More!

