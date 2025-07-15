Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Force Burner Snowspeeder Debuts

Return to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they have revealed new Star Wars sets are on the way like the Force Burner Snowspeeder

Article Summary LEGO reveals Force Burner Snowspeeder set inspired by Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Season 2 on Disney+.

The 349-piece set features flame decals and includes a stud shooter and a detachable speeder bike.

Set debuts exclusive minifigures: Sig Greebling, Darth Dev, and Solitus with a chained dual lightsaber.

Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Force Burner Snowspeeder will release in August 2025 for $54.99.

Rebuild the Galaxy is a four‑episode LEGO Star Wars miniseries that was released on September 13, 2024, on Disney+. The show followed nerf‑herder Sig Greebling (voiced by Gaten Matarazzo), who unearths the Cornerstone brick, a powerful Jedi artifact. However, when plucked, this brick reshapes the galaxy, creating a new LEGO Star Wars story where heroes become villains, villains become heroes, and familiar faces get some pretty wild new roles. This universe includes an evil Han Solo, Luke Skywalker as a podracer, Vader as a Jedi Master, and even Jar Jar Binks becoming a Sith Lord!

A second season, Pieces of the Past, is slated for September 19, 2025, and LEGO is already starting to reveal some new topsy-turvy sets like the Force Burner Snowspeeder. Get ready to turn up the heat with this 349-piece set that adds some flame decals to the iconic Star Wars Snowspeeder. The set will feature minifigures of Sig Greebling, Darth Dev, and Solitus, who will have a chained dual lightsaber. The Force Burner Snowspeeder even features a stud shooter and detachable STAP for even more fun. Pre-orders are not live, but the new Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy set is expected to release in August 2025 for $54.99.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – The Force Burner Snowspeeder™

"Gear up for fast action play with The Force Burner Snowspeeder (75414). A top Star Wars™ gift idea for boys, girls and any fans aged 7 and up, this collectible building toy for kids recreates authentic features of the unique snowspeeder vehicle seen in LEGO® Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy™ Season 2. It's got eye-catching flame decals, an opening double cockpit with a hidden, detachable speeder bike, and a rear stud shooter. Press down on the seat in the back of the cockpit (or the head of the LEGO minifigure sitting in it) to release the speeder bike."

"This buildable playset also includes the first-ever LEGO Star Wars minifigures of Sig Greebling, Darth Dev and Solitus. Each character is equipped with a Lightsaber™, including Solitus's dual Lightsaber™ with a chain, plus Solitus also has a cool STAP for battle play. Set contains 349 pieces."

