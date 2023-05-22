Get Frosty with the LEGO City Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab Prepare for some chilly adventures this summer as LEGO takes on some arctic weather with some new LEGO City sets

Temperatures might be rising, but LEGO is keeping things cool with their latest LEGO City sets that embrace that winter feel. Coming in at 489 pieces, the Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab is driving on in and taking on some snow. Embrace those sub-zero temperatures and savage a fallen meteorite in the Arctic with this fun set. The set will come with an exploration vehicle that does have a working crane and an equipped snowplow. The vehicle pulls a mobile laboratory to capture all the important readings, with four minifigures taking on the cold together. That is not all, as this LEGO City set also comes with three polar bear figures that will surely be a sight for these frosty scientists. The LEGO City Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab is priced at $74.99 with an August 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to check out the set here.

Bundle Up For this LEGO City Arctic Adventure

"This 6+ LEGO® City Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab (60378) toy building set is packed with realistic features for imaginative play, including a tracked exploration vehicle with a working crane and a snowplow, plus a mobile laboratory, Arctic landscape setting, meteorite, 4 minifigures and 3 polar bear figures."

"Give your youngster an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Here they can explore and save virtual playsets, tracktheir own building progress, zoom in and rotate and view models from all angles while they build. LEGO City sets put kids at the heart of the action with cool vehicles, realistic structures and fun characters that inspire imaginative role play based on real-life events. Combine sets from the LEGO City range for an open-ended world of play possibilities."

Arctic-themed toy playset for budding explorers – Kids can head out on exciting Arctic expeditions every day with this LEGO® City Arctic Explorer Truck and Mobile Lab (60378) playset

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a tracked Arctic exploration vehicle, mobile laboratory, meteorite and Arctic landscape setting, plus 4 minifigures and 3 polar bear figures

Fun functions for kids who love realistic adventure play – Kids can open the meteorite to reveal a toy crystal and use the crane to hoist it into the laboratory

A LEGO® gift for fans of cool toy vehicles – Give this playset as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day surprise

Dimensions – When built, the Arctic Explorer Truck with Mobile Lab, wind turbine and antenna connected, measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 16 in. (40 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide

Minifigure accessories – LEGO® toy accessories include a toy magnifying glass, circular saw, 4 snowshoes, a telescopic lens camera, cup and walkie-talkie

