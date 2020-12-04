Even More New Mondo Puzzles Up For Order: Marvel, Transformers, & More

Mondo is now offering orders on another round of their popular pop culture puzzles. Six more are now available, and they run the pop culture spectrum—first, two Marvel puzzles, including a Thor: Ragnarok one and a gorgeous Silver Surfer one. Beetlejuice joins the line, as does Big Trouble in Little China, Planet of the Apes, and Transformers are also available. Each puzzle is 1000 pieces and would look pretty amazing hanging on the wall when complete and put into a frame. You can see all six of the new Mondo puzzles down below.

More Mondo Puzzle Goodness

"As the 2020 gift-giving season collides with the continued full-time enjoyment of our living rooms, a proper Puzzle Party is the most purely perfect pursuit possible. So we're unleashing six new 1000-piece jigsaw juggernauts just in time for the holidays, featuring iconic characters — Beetlejuice, Thor, Dr. Zaius n' more using amazing art from Mondo posters past. Plus, we've restocked many of our most popular puzzles from earlier this year."

I don't know the intricacies of the puzzle market, but $20 for such a high-quality one seems like a steal to me. Mondo smartly realized early on that we were all going to be stuck inside our homes for an extended period of time and jumped at the chance to expand its reach here, and it has to be going well for them. These puzzles have sold out and been restocked a few times, and never has it been cheaper to add some of their amazing art pieces to your collection and add to your wall. You can order any of these new six puzzles right here and know that many more are probably on the way.