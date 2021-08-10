LEGO Unveils Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors' Edition Set

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone, and LEGO continues to celebrate it. A new Harry Potter building set has been unveiled with the Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition set that allows wizards and witches to build legendary items from the Wizarding World. Coming in at 3,010 pieces, fans will build Hedwig as he sits atop a stack of books along with an assortment of magical goodies from throughout the franchise. This will consist of buildable bottles of potions and magical ingredients with Gillyweed, Felix Felicis 'liquid luck', and Polyjuice Potions. Fans will also build a wand, Tom Riddle's diary, Harry's glasses, the Golden Snitch, and a customizable Hogwarts House scarf.

Other items included are a LEGO chocolate frog that features the frog as well as three golden mini-figures to display in the "packaging." Dumbledore, Hagrid, and McGonagall are golden and ready to showcase this incredible Harry Potter Hogwart's Icons Collectors Edition. Priced at $249.99, this LEGO set is loaded with some remarkable magical goodies, and it will be a magical journey on its own to build all of these. Standing 17.5" tall, this Hedwig set is set to go up to pre-order on September 2, 2021, which fans will find here.

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Icons – Collectors' Edition is a recreation of some of the series' most memorable imagery, brought together in a celebratory display piece created with adult enthusiasts in mind. This homage to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter features many iconic artifacts in a single, stunning model. There's Harry's wand and glasses; Ron's chocolate frog; Hermione's potion tray containing 5 bottles of potions and magical ingredients (including Gillyweed, Felix Felicis 'liquid luck' and Polyjuice); Tom Riddle's diary; the Golden Snitch; and a school scarf (customizable to suit any Hogwarts™ House).

On top of this enchanting ensemble sits Hedwig™ the owl, holding a much-coveted invitation to Hogwarts. This fascinating model is accompanied by 3 exclusive golden minifigures – Albus Dumbledore™, Minerva McGonagall™ and Rubeus Hagrid™ – and a display stand with a decorated tile celebrating 20 years of LEGO Harry Potter.

Includes iconic artifacts: Harry's wand and glasses, a tray of potions, Tom Riddle's diary, the Golden Snitch, a Hogwarts™ scarf, Hedwig™ carrying an invitation to Hogwarts™ and more.

Also includes 3 exclusive anniversary golden minifigures – Albus Dumbledore™, Minerva McGonagall™ and Rubeus Hagrid™ – and a stand decorated with a tile celebrating 20 years of LEGO® Harry Potter™.

This rewarding project provides a hands-on, stress-relieving building experience, as 3,010 LEGO® bricks gradually transform into a stunning, full-size evocation of the Harry Potter™ universe.

This captivating construction project makes a great birthday gift, Christmas present or personal treat for any model-making enthusiast or adult fan of the Harry Potter™ movies.

Measuring over 17.5 in. (44 cm) high, 19.5 in. (50 cm) wide and 13 in. (33 cm) deep, this stunning model provides an attractive conversation piece for any home or workplace.