Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel

LEGO Unveils New Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider-Man Bust

A new collection of LEGO sets have been revealed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to life in brick bust form

Article Summary Discover the LEGO Iron Spider-Man bust from Avengers: Infinity War, featuring iconic armor and intricate details.

Marvel fans can now collect an Iron Spider-Man LEGO set, measuring 6.5 inches tall with 379 pieces.

The bust includes two mechanical arms, a rotatable head, and interchangeable bases with a name plaque.

Pre-order the Iron Spider-Man Bust for $59.99, with arrival set for August 1, 2025, through the LEGO website.

The Iron Spider armor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made its debut at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. It then made its return in Avengers: Infinity War as a high-tech suit that was gifted to Peter Parker by Tony Stark as they entered the atmosphere. The armor is prominently featured during battles against Thanos in Infinity War and then in Avengers: Endgame. LEGO is bringing these sweet Marvel Studios designs to life as they debut their next Marvel Studios bust set. Coming in at 6.5" tall, this set comes in at 379 pieces and will feature a brick-built bust of the Iron Spider-Man suit.

This Spider-Man suit will feature a rotating head and two of the four articulated mechanical spider legs featured for the suit. LEGO has released Marvel headsets before, but these busts are pretty slick and will surely be a fun addition to any Spider-Man fan's collection. LEGO will also be released. Marvel Studios Iron Man MK4 bust as well, which will be a nice pairing when both are displayed together. Pre-orders for the Iron Spider-Man Bust are already live for $59.99, and the set is expected to arrive on August 1, 2025.

LEGO Marvel Studios – Iron Spider-Man Bust

"The stunning Iron Spider-Man Bust (76326) is a build-and-display LEGO® ǀ Marvel collectible set for adult enthusiasts. It makes a thoughtful gift for the Super Hero in your life, whether it's a present for boyfriends or girlfriends, dads on Father's Day or moms on Mother's Day."

"This iconic building set features 2 movable mechanical arms and a rotatable head. It comes with 2 interchangeable bases incorporating a name plaque: one with space for a detachable Iron Spider-Man minifigure and one without. The satisfying building project is complemented by a digital version of the set's building instructions, which can be found on the LEGO Builder app. The extensive LEGO Sets for Adults range offers model-builders a truly immersive and rewarding experience. Contains 379 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!