LEGO Unveils New Jurassic Park Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex

Get ready for a walk in the park, the Jurassic Park that is as a new set of collectibles are here including a new Dinosaur Fossils LEGO Set

The towering T-Rex model stands 13 inches tall and 41.5 inches long with movable joints and detailed parts.

Dynamic features include movable jaws, an articulated skull and tail, plus hidden dig-site Easter eggs.

Priced at $249.99, this collectible set delivers iconic Jurassic Park nostalgia and impressive display options.

Witness greatness as LEGO is taking its Jurassic Park Dinosaur Fossils collection to new levels with a brand new set. In the past, LEGO has crafted a new set of dinosaur themed sets with Triceratops and T-Rex skulls, that captures all of that skeletal detail in brick form. Well, things are getting mighty as they have unveiled their newest set with the Jurassic Park Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex set which features a full size dinosaur. Coming in at a massive 13" tall and 41.5" long, dinosaur fans can faithfully build a 1:12 scale replica of the King of the Dinosaurs with 3,145 pieces.

The T-Rex will have moveable joints as well as an articulated jaw, skull, and tail, allowing or some display customization. Two Jurassic Park LEGO miniatures are also included, with Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler in their paleontology outfits. Plenty of hidden dig-site Easter eggs will be included in this Jurassic Park set, like the infamous amber that is used to extract dino DNA. This gorgeous model comes in at $249.99, and it will surely enhance John Hammond himself. the set is expected to drop on March 15, 2025.

Jurassic Park Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex

"Share your love for dinosaurs with an impressive build worthy of displaying proudly in this Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex (76968) building set. This collectible LEGO® Jurassic World dinosaur model features a 1:12-scale T. rex fossil skeleton with movable joints, including the skull, jaw, posable arms and tail. There's an information plaque that can be attached to the display stand, hidden dig-site Easter eggs that include an 'amber' piece, and 2 minifigures from the 1993 Jurassic Park movie: Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant."

T. rex fossil display for adults – Features a Tyrannosaurus rex fossil model with articulated joints, a stand, a plaque and hidden dig-site Easter eggs including an 'amber' piece and 2 minifigures

Curated details – The collectible building kit includes hidden Easter eggs, an information plaque that connects to the stand or stands on its own, plus 2 minifigures from 1993 hit movie Jurassic Park

