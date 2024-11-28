Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, leonardo da vinci

LEGO Unveils New LEGO Icons Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine

Witness the mind of Leonardo da Vinci come to life with the help of LEGO as they bring his Flying Machine invention to brick form

Article Summary Explore LEGO's new Icons set of da Vinci's 15th-century Flying Machine, now in 493 pieces.

The set captures da Vinci's ornithopter design with a 11.5” x 13.5” x 10” model and minifigure.

Features a display stand with Leonardo da Vinci holding a quill and a sketch, accentuating history.

Priced at $49.99, it debuts January 1, 2025, perfect for history lovers and LEGO enthusiasts.

LEGO is getting pretty creative with their latest LEGO Icons set as they bring Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine to life. Originally designed in the late 15th century, this machine was a visionary's attempt to mimic bird flight. This device was inspired by his observations of birds and his deep study of anatomy and physics at the time. The original design featured a wingspan of over 30 feet, with a wooden frame covered in lightweight material, which was most likely silk. The machine was meant to be powered by a human by operating a variety of levers and pedals to help flap the wings of the machine like a bird.

A device like this is quite impractical, but it would not have worked. However, it showed his genius during that time period and his understanding of aerodynamics. Historians and master builders can now bring this flying machine to life with LEGO's newest set, which comes in at 493 pieces. Measuring 11.5" long, 13.5" wide, and 10" tall, this set brings this idea to life in 3D format with a. Base and a LEGO minifigure of Leonardo da Vinci himself. Priced at only $49.99, collectors can bring a piece of history to life like never before, and the set is expected to arrive on January 1, 2025, from LEGO.

LEGO Icons Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine

"Explore the evolution of aeronautical innovation or gift a history-lover with the LEGO® Icons Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine (10363) home and office desk decor building set for adults. Craft a detailed model of da Vinci's visionary ornithopter featuring an open airframe with flappable textile-covered wings driven by a visible interplay of string, hinges and pulleys. This captivating centerpiece includes a display stand with an attachable Leonardo da Vinci minifigure holding a quill and sketch."

"Take time out for a mindful building project with this collectible LEGO ornithopter set, a great holiday or birthday gift idea for science and history enthusiasts. Discover the inspiring range of LEGO creative building sets designed specifically for adults."

Da Vinci ornithopter building set for adults – Immerse yourself in the history of aeronautical innovation with the LEGO® Icons Leonardo da Vinci's Flying Machine building project for adults

What's in the box – Everything you need to craft a detailed LEGO® interpretation of da Vinci's visionary ornithopter, plus a display stand and a Leonardo da Vinci minifigure holding a quill and sketch

