LEGO Unveils New Star Wars Creative Play Droid Builder Set

Step into the growing Star Wars universe with LEGO as they unveil their latest set with the Creative Play Droid Builder

LEGO is back with a brand new Star Wars set as it gives the collector the ability to build their own droid. That is right, the Droid Factory is open with this sleek 1,186-piece set that features four buildable droids. These droids come to life right from the Star Wars Universe with the infamous R2-D2, QT-KT, R5-J2, and the wise-cracking C1-10P, aka Chopper. Each droid will feature a rotating head and legs and can be reattached to the other droids, allowing it to be a completely customizable droid. To make things better, Lego has also included some additional accessories like a duck, headphones, jet boosters, glasses, a mustache, and seemingly Dave Filoni's iconic cowboy hat. This LEGO Star Wars release is also an anniversary set and will come with a Kid Princess Leia minifigure with her own droid, LOLA. The possibilities are endless for the set, and collectors can bring it home in August 2024 for $99.99, and pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Star Wars Creative Play Droid Builder

"Build your own R2-D2, Chopper (C1-10P), QT-KT, R5-J2 and invent droids with the LEGO® Star Wars™ Creative Play Droid Builder set (75392). A unique family gift idea for boys and girls and any fan aged 9 and up, this buildable Star Wars toy set comes with lots of accessories to customize the droids, including a duck, cowboy hat, mustache, glasses, headphones, 2 jet boosters and 2 stud shooters. The rotating head and legs of each droid character can be reattached to any other character's body to build totally mixed-up droids!"

"This Star Wars build-a-droid kit includes separate instructions for each of the 4 LEGO droid figures and their accessories, so kids, family and friends can build together as a fun, creative group activity. The set also features a special LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Young Princess Leia with her droid Lola (L0-LA59) and a display stand."

