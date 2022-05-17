LEGO Unveils Vincent van Gogh The Starry Night 2,316 Piece IDEAS Set

Art comes to life once as LEGO debut their newest LEGO IDEAS Set with Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night. Coming in at 2,316 pieces, the iconic piece of artwork gets a 3D recreation. LEGO even captures van Gogh's unique swirling brushstrokes in brick form. The set will stand 11" high, 14.5" wide, and will be 4.5" deep. Master builders will ahem the ability to also hang The Starry Night on their wall as well with the included wall hook. To make things even cooler, LEGO has included a mini-figure of Vincent von Gogh as well, which will come with its own palette and easel with a mini version of The Starry Night painting too. It is unique sets like this show that LEGO is meant for everyone to there and artists and painting fans will have a blast building this set. The Vincent van Gogh The Starry Night LEGO IDEAS set is priced at $169.99. Pre-orders will go live on June 1, 2021, right here, with LEGO VIP Members able to secure one on 5/25.

"Build creativity. Build concentration. Build your own 3D LEGO® brick version of one of Vincent van Gogh's most celebrated artworks, The Starry Night, which can be seen at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City. Discover innovative building techniques to capture Van Gogh's swirling brushstrokes, and hang your completed masterpiece by the hook on a wall or display it freestanding. This wonderfully detailed LEGO Ideas model (21333) comes with an adjustable display arm on which the Vincent van Gogh minifigure can stand with his paintbrush, palette and easel."

"A super treat for yourself or a home decor gift idea for other art lovers, this collectible model includes instructions to guide every step of your immersive, creative experience. Welcome to LEGO Sets for Adults – a zone of zen where you can unwind with hands-on, mind-on DIY projects. Whatever your passion, there is a fascinating building set waiting for you. 3D LEGO® brick art model (21333) of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece – Recreate the timeless beauty of Van Gogh's 1889 painting, The Starry Night, with this LEGO Ideas build-and-display set for adults. Capture Van Gogh's colors and brushstrokes while discovering clever building techniques to mirror the swirling clouds and rolling hills of the original artwork."

Adjustable display arm for the Vincent van Gogh minifigure – Display the minifigure holding his paintbrush and palette in front of an easelwith a printed mini version of The Starry Night painting

Creative collaboration – The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is proud to join with the LEGO Group and the fan designer to share this project with art lovers around the world

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this 2,316-piece LEGO® Ideas model as a birthday, holiday or surprise gift to someone who's into home decoration or classic paintings

Home decor – This LEGO® brick Van Gogh art recreation measures over 11 in. (28 cm) high, 14.5 in. (38 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep and can be displayed freestanding or hung by its wall hook