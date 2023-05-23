Explore the Waters of LEGO City with the Explorer Diving Boat Prepare for some wet and wild adventures this summer with LEGO as some new aquatic LEGO City sets are hitting the water

LEGO is getting pretty wet and wild this summer as they debut their newest set of water friendly sets. More underwater treasure awaits with this new 182 piece set that is packed with fun. The inflatable boat features a working crane, submarine, and three minifigures. Plenty of buried treasure is included with this LEGO City set, as well as a Manta Ray and Hammerhead Shark! The LEGO Explorer Diving Boat has arrived. The Explorer Diving Boat will continue to expand your underwater LEGO adventures in August 2023. The set is priced at $39.99, and while pre-orders are not live, be sure to check it out right here. Other LEGO City aquatic adventure sets like the Arctic Explorer Ship can be checked out right here.

Watch Out for Sharks with in the Waters of LEGO City

"Endless imaginative adventures await with this 5+ LEGO® City Explorer Diving Boat (60377) playset. The inflatable toy boat comes with lots of realistic features, including a working crane. The set also features a mini-submarine, coral reef setting and a treasure chest. There are 3 explorer minifigures and manta ray, hammerhead shark, crab, 2 fish and 2 turtle figures as well as lots of story-inspiring accessories."

"Let the LEGO Builder app guide kids on anintuitive building adventure. They can explore and save virtual playsets, track their own building progress, zoom in and rotate and view models from all angles while they build. LEGO City playsets come with cool vehicles, realistic structures and fun characters for hours of imaginative play and can be combined with other sets from the LEGO City range."

Toy ocean exploration boat – Kids can dive deep into imaginative adventures with this LEGO® City Explorer Diving Boat (60377), packed with features for a fun play experience

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a toy inflatable boat, minisub and coral reef setting, plus 3 explorer minifigures and manta ray, hammerhead shark, crab, 2 fish and 2 turtle figures

Working crane – Kids can use the ship's crane to deploy the mini-submarine before setting out in search of sunken treasure

A fun gift idea for budding explorers aged 5+ – Bring imaginative ocean adventures home when you give this LEGO® playset as a birthday or any-other-day gift

Dimensions – The Diving Boat measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide

LEGO® minifigure accessories – Accessories include a toy treasure chest, camera, golden coins and a goblet

