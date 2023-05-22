LEGO Deploys New LEGO City Arctic Explorer Ship That Actually Floats Prepare for some wet and wild adventures this summer with LEGO as some new aquatic LEGO City sets are hitting the water

Fun in the sun is upon us, but LEGO is getting ready for an Arctic exploration with some new sets. Releasing as part of their LEGO City line, the Arctic Explorer Ship brings ocean adventures home. This 815-piece set features a 7.5" tall and 28" long ship that actually floats on water, taking play to new levels and areas! Master builders will also explore the icy waters and look for hidden Viking treasures with a helicopter, a dingy, as well, as an ROV sub. A total of seven LEGO City minifigures are included, along with a cool Orca figure to help your new aquatic tales. This massive LEGO City ship is packed with fun and will be a nice set to enjoy the summer heat with. LEGO has the Arctic Explorer Ship priced at $159.99, set for an August 2023 release, and can be found here. Be sure to also check out some of the other new LEGO City sets, like the Downtown seen here.

Explore the Icy Waters with LEGO and the Arctic Explorer

"Fun adventures lie on the horizon with the mighty LEGO® City Arctic Explorer Ship (60368). This huge floatable toy boat is loaded with realistic detailing for imaginative exploration adventures. This premium playset also includes a helicopter, dinghy, underwater ROV sub and a Viking shipwreck, plus a treasure chest, 7 minifigures and an orca figure."

"The LEGO Builder app guides your youngster on an intuitive building adventure with tools that let them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, track the building process and explore and save virtual playsets. Kids grow up surrounded by amazing vehicles and machines, and with LEGO City building sets they get to explore them up close with realistic models and fun characters that inspire open-ended, imaginative play. Combine this set with others from the LEGO City range for even more fun."

Multi-model ocean exploration playset – Hours of action-packed, ocean-themed adventures await with this LEGO® City Arctic Explorer Ship (60368) playset

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a toy exploration ship, helicopter, dinghy, ROV submarine and Viking shipwreck, plus 7 minifigures and an orca figure

Features and functions – Kids can float the ship on water and deploy the ROV submarine with the ship's telescopic crane arm

A LEGO® gift for budding explorers – This toy ship makes a fun birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift for kids aged 7+ who love cool action toys

Dimensions – The Arctic Explorer Ship measures over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 28 in. (71 cm) long and 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide

