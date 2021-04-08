Lex Luthor Is Here to Save the Day With New XM Studios Rebirth Statue

DC Rebirth gave readers another change up to their favorite heroes and villains in the landscape of DC Comics. With the death of New 52 Superman, Lex Luthor took up the mantle of "Superman," sporting his new power armor suit. XM Studios captures Metropolis's new savior with their newest DC Rebirth statue. Standing roughly 13" tall, Lex Luthor poses heroically on a debris-styled base. The blue armored super suit is loud, and the symbolic S on his chest really shines. The hand-painted statue is detailed to perfection, with all the colors really popping.

This DC Comics statue shows off Lex Luthor in a new environment that we rarely see him in. We also get a nice change in design with this suit compared to the green power suit he is often shown with. Any DC Comics villain fan will not want to miss out on this incredible statue for their growing DC collection. This Rebirth Statue from XM Studios is priced at roughly $599 and can be found located here and here. Do not forget to check out some of the remarkable XM Studios DC Comics statues like Bizarro, Sinestro, and the DC Samurai Series.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Lex Luthor! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high-quality finish. Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and story telling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the details you don't expect at this scale. Smaller scale, smaller boxes, more affordable shipping and pricing means you can fit more of these incredibly detailed collectibles into your collection!"

"An egomaniacal genius and billionaire industrialist, Lex Luthor fights a never ending personal, public, and political battle against Superman..".

Lex Luthor – Rebirth Premium Collectibles statue features:

Lex Luthor stands victorious in his Superman suit as he takes on the mantle of Superman as protector of Metropolis in the Rebirth comics.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with a high-quality finish.

ES: MTO Max 799