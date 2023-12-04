Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Limited Edition Sketch Hazmat Suit Batman Revealed by McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys is back with a new Gold Label Sketch Edition Batman Hazmat Suit figure with a limited run release

A new McFarlane Toys Store exclusive DC Multiverse figure has arrived as a new Sketch Edition Gold Label release has arrived. Batman is a brilliant detective and is always thinking ahead for any problem or world-threatening issue that arrives. McFarlane steps into the Batcave once again as the Hazmat Suit returns, which was built to protect himself from the recently created synthetic plague from Lex Luthor. If the Amazo Virus gets out, it will make the powers of metahumans disappear, but it will also turn ordinary humans into mutants. However, Batman is already on the case with a figure that is limited to only 5,100 pieces. This Hazmat Suit features a new Sketch Edition deco with penciled black and white details, and it will come with a collectible card, card holder, and display base. If you loved the Hazmat Suit figure, then the Sketch Edition is a perfect limited edition release that DC Comics fans won't want to miss. The Hazmat Suit Batman (DC Multiverse) Sketch Edition Gold Label is priced at $29.99, and it is set for a February 2024 release.

Hazmat Suit Batman Sketch Edition Gold Label – MTS Exclusive

"After witnessing his parents' deaths at a young age, Bruce Wayne devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. Batman has a plan for every occasion as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his pursuit of justice."

"One such piece of high-tech equipment is his Hazmat Batsuit, built to protect him from a synthetic plague created by Lex Luthor and known as the Amazo Virus. If exposed to the virus, metahumans' powers will disappear while normal humans will transform into mutated metahumans. But not if Batman can stop it!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

HAZMAT SUIT BATMAN is featured in the sketch artist edition look, in an exclusive designer box.

Includes base and card stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front and certificate of authenticity on the back.

