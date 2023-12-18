Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, pixar, wall-e

Limited Edition WALL-E Master Craft Statue Revealed by Beast Kingdom

WALL-E has come to life with Beast Kingdom as they have unveiled their latest limited edition Master Craft statue of the lovable robot

A dirty future awaits as Beast Kingdom is back with a brand new Disney and Pixar Master Craft statue with WALL-E. Coming in at roughly 14" tall, this lovable robot is ready to stumble onto the joinery of a lifetime with a gorgeous new statue. WALL-E has been faithfully captured right off the screen with this highly detailed that will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Beast Kingdom has captured this trash compacting robot with weathered deco as he finds the return of life to Earth after hundreds of years. He is placed in a nice trash display base that will also showcase a metal plaque. Pixar fans will be pleased with this statue and will love adding WALL-E to their growing Disney collection, which is getting an August 2024 release date. Pre-orders are already online through Beast Kingdom for the WALL-E Master Craft statue at $269.99, so be sure to reserve yours before they leave this atmosphere.

Pixar's WALL-E Master Craft Statue from Beast Kingdom

"WALL-E," a Pixar animation classic, is set on a deserted, garbage-covered Earth in the year 2805. Humans have fled to space, leaving behind WALL-E, the only working cleanup robot still functioning. WALL-E, a curious and lonely robot, spends his days cleaning up and finding joy in small treasures. His life changes dramatically with the arrival of EVE, a sleek, advanced robot. Instantly smitten, WALL-E embarks on an exciting space adventure with EVE, discovering love and new experiences far beyond his daily routine."

"Their journey is a heartwarming exploration of friendship, hope, and the enduring spirit of curiosity! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' returns with the launch of a highly detailed statue under the "Master Craft" series. The MC-074 collectible statue of the adorable "WALL-E" faithfully recreates the warm-hearted bot using professional coloring techniques. The detailing showcases the wear and tear, dents, and rust on WALL-E's long-functioning body."

"In his hand, he holds the last green leaf, symbolizing rebirth and his love of nature. The base of the statue is designed with piled-up garbage straight out of the movie, as well as a dedicated plaque for fans to enjoy. With only 3,000 pieces available worldwide, WALL-E's warm gaze is hard to resist, making this collectible a must-have for fans to take home. Order yours today from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

