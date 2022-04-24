Limited Space Mountain Mickey Mouse Plush Arrives at shopDisney

Disney continues to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. As part of their ongoing celebration, they have been releasing limited edition collectibles. Most of these can be found in the park, but thankfully some have made it online to shopDisney. One of their collectibles has been a monthly limited release, and this new one is an excellent Mickey Mouse Plush. Mickey Mouse is getting some Walt Disney World attraction makeovers, with themes plushes combining the two icons.

Space Mountain Mickey Mouse is here, and this galactic design is literally out of this world. Mickey will have embodied features, Space Mountain design, and even a starfield printed ear design. A Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary will be showcased on his ear and he will come with some radical purple goggles. Standing 18" tall, the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Space Mountain Plush is a perfect and fun way to showcase the magic of Disney World. Priced at $34.99, the mouse is currently on backorder, but with these being month exclusives I would get your order in here before he vanishes. Be sure to acquire the coordinating pin and Mickey Ear Headband to finish the set, and be sure to stay tuned for more plushes as they are released.

"Mickey Mouse materializes for our monthly, limited release series of collectible premium plush. Each release honors a different, beloved Disney Theme Park attraction. With this month's selection, Mickey invites you to buckle up for a galactic thrill ride as he's reimagined as Space Mountain. Dressed in an all white outfit inspired by the distinctive design of the popular attraction, Mickey will make a great companion as you journey through space and time."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Limited Release

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

White vinyl outfit inspired by Space Mountain exterior

White satin gloves

Starfield print on ears, back of head, and tail

Back of right ear includes "Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary" logo

Goggles with purple lens

First in a monthly series of 12 plush toys

Embroidered Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection patch on foot

Space Mountain opened in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World on January 15, 1975

Part of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection

Part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection