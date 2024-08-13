Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, thundercats

Lion-O Kicks off Mondo's Brand New 1/6 Scale ThunderCats Collection

Get ready for the return of the Thunder, Thunder, Thunder, ThunderCats as Mondo has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale action figure line

Article Summary Mondo launches new 1/6 scale ThunderCats collection led by a 12" Lion-O figure.

Lion-O comes with multiple portraits, the Sword of Omens, Book of Omens, and Snarf.

Limited-Time Exclusive: Available for only 10 days starting today at 1 PM EST.

Premium features include removable armor, fabric cape, and swappable heads and hands.

The ThunderCats are a group of heroic feline warriors from the planet Thundera. They first arrived on the scene and introduced themselves to the world in 1985 with the hit animated television series ThunderCats. After the destruction of their home world, these ThunderCats escape only to crash-land on Third Earth. Led by their fearless leader, Lion-O, they defend their new home from the evil sorcerer Mumm-Ra and other villains as they seek to obtain the power of the mystical Sword of Omens.

Mondo has announced that they are bringing the world of ThunderCats to life and in glorious 1/6 scale and Lion-O is leading the charge. Standing 12" tall, Lion-O feliz sculpted Ian will feature a variety of subheads as well as removable armor. The Lord of the ThunderCats will also feature a few versions of the Sword of Omens, the Book of Omen, Claw Shield, a fabric cape, and Snarf. Some of these Mondo's head sculpts are pretty impressive, too, with King Lion-O, Eyes of Thundara, screaming, and even a redesigned sculpt by Mondo. This ThunderCats 1/6 Scale Lion-O is only the beginning, and he is priced at $250 and will only be offered for 10 days on MondoShop starting today at 1 PM EST.

The ThunderCats Are Coming to Mondo in Thunderous 1/6 Scale

"Thunder, Thunder, Thunder … ThunderCats, HO! Lead the ThunderCats against Mumm-Ra and his evil army with Lion-O, the first figure in our Mondo THUNDERCATS 1/6 scale line! Designed with premium features including removable armor, the Lord of the ThunderCats comes complete with swappable hands, portraits, weapons and claw shields … even the Book of Omens! Available for 10 days, our deluxe Timed Edition Figure is also accompanied by additional portraits and exclusive extras like Snarf and a fabric robe."

Product Includes list:

Lion-O Figure

Neutral Portrait

Screaming Portrait

Eyes of Thundera Sight Portrait

King Lion-O Portrait

Mondo Lion-O Redesign Portrait

Three Set of Hands: Open Hands; Claw Hands; and C-Grip Hands

Sword of Omens – Dagger

Sword of Omens – Longsword

Sword of Omens – "Classic" Longsword

Sword of Omens – Lightning Sword

Book of Omens

Claw Shield – Classic

Claw Shield – Furry

Chain and Dagger

Fabric Cape

Snarf Companion Figure

