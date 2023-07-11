Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Logan Walks Alone with Mondo's SDCC Exclusive Animated X-Men Figure

Get ready for some impressive new 1/6 scale figures from Mondo for San Diego Comic Con 2023 as some new figures have been unveiled

The time of rSan Dig Comic Con 2023 exclusives has arrived, and Mondo is bringing out the big guns. A nice assortment of new 1/6 scale figures are on the way, including some new additions for their popular X-Men: The Animated Series line. One of which is the man who can get the job done with the one and only Wolverine. Coming in at 11" tall, Logan will be featured in a non-costumed look with two outfits to choose from. Swap between jacket and yellow flannel looks with a variety of hands to choose from with attachable claws on each. Logan will come with an X-Men themed base and will be a necessary figure to add to any growing 1/6 X-Men or Wolverine collection. The detail on this figure is very well done, and the flannel look is something we have never seen Logan in, so it is a welcome surprise. Logan is limited to only 2,000 pieces; he will be an online exclusive with a Wednesday, July 19 release right here at 1 PM EST.

"Debuting as an online exclusive for SDCC 2023, the newest addition to our X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line is Logan! Featuring swappable portraits and a flurry of interchangeable hands and claws. With a removable jacket and sleeves rolled up, Logan is ready to go anytime, bub. Concept Design and Sculpt by Alex Brewer. Paint by Tom Rozejowski. Packaging Art by Dan Veesenmeyer. Packaging Design by Nolan Fleming. Photography by Raúl Barrero. Art Direction by Hector Arce."

Product Includes

Logan Figure

Removable Jacket

Removable Jacket Arms

Flannel Shirt Removable Arms

6 Removable Claws (+2 Extra)

Standard Portrait

Angry Portrait

Interchangeable Hands: 2 Fists with Claw Plug in, 2 Fists without Claw Plug in, 2 Neutral, 2 C-Grip, 2 C'mere

X-Men Figure Stand/Base

Limit two per customer. Payment plans are available. Estimated to ship January 2024. Ships to select countries. Free shipping to the United States, Canada, UK and the EU. Edition of 1500. $215

