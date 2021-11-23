Lone Coconut's Plunderings Are the Must-Own Toy This Holiday

The holidays are always rough, especially when it comes to not knowing what to get friends and loved ones. However, when it comes to toys, we have you covered with one of the hottest toys around with Lone Coconut's Plunderings. These little pirate goblins have been a massive success, and it all started from a simple Kickstarter campaign. Standing just shy of 4" tall, Plunderings have an incredible amount of articulation with 25 points and a nice variety of accessories. Accessories include a total of three swappable heads, an extra pair of hands, as well as a weapon, and themed character items. Lone Coconut's Plunderings campaign ended over a year ago but with the popularity arising, their product has expanded.

Some of the Plunderings were Kickstarter exclusives and will be a little more elusive to track down, but some have mad their way to online retailers. Current Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth are the only two sites that are selling Plunderings. As of right now, the first wave of releases is out and are actually available for purchase as we speak. Six Plunderings are available to start your pirate goblin collection with Captain Teel, Captain Ash, Nomad Goyle, Nomad Tuff, Feral Chaddar, and Feral Zombone. Each one has their own unique color, accessories, and are a must-own collectible for any toy photographer.

Big Bad Toy Store does have two exclusive figures coming with the Drench Koral and Marubut and features a new translucent design. There are plenty of there Plunderings out there with Cursed, Fawns, and Berserkers, so keep your eyes out for them. Each Plunderings figure is priced at $39.99, which might seem like a lot but when you get these little guys in your hands you will see why. Each figure is loaded with remarkable detail, firm material, and an all-around original design that many collectors can get behind. All of these figures can be found here, and you can find out everything you need to know about Lone Coconut and Plunderings right here.