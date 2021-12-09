New LEGO Star Wars Battle Packs Arrive with Clones and Rebels

LEGO wants Star Wars collectors to build up their very own armies as two new Battle Packs arrive. Starting things off first is a trip back to Attack of the Clones as a new Clone Trooper Command Station is on the way. The mini-set will feature three troopers with 1 Clone Commander and two standard troopers, each with weapons that are ready for battle. The LEGO Star Wars set will also feature a weapon rack with 2 blaster rifles and the Command Station to dish out orders to the field. This set is only $14.99 and will be a perfect way to build up the Grand Army of the Republic. Pre-orders are not live, but the set can be found right here going live in 2022.

We then travel to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as LEGO reveals their new mini Defense of Hoth Battle Pack. With the reveal of the massive $700 LEGO AT-AT, collectors will want to add some Rebels to their display, and this is the best way. The set will include three Hoth Rebel Troopers that each has a blaster as well as 2 tripod guns, and a laser cannon blaster. With the help of Luke Skywalker and the other members of the Rebellion, you just might be able to stop those AT-AT's. The LEGO Star Wars Hoth Rebel Battle Pack is priced at $14.99, with pre-orders set to go live on 1/1/2022 right here. May the Force Be With You.

"Children can mastermind Clone Trooper missions with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Clone Trooper Command Station (40558) for ages 6 and up. The command station has fold-up ramps, plus a weapon rack with 2 blaster rifles. There are also 3 LEGO minifigures – Clone Commander and 2 Clone Troopers – each with weapons for battle play. This quick-build, easily portable set makes a fun holiday gift, birthday present or surprise treat for creative kids to start or expand their LEGO Star Wars collections."

"Youngsters can play out their own ice planet battles with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Defense of Hoth accessory set (40557). It features 3 Hoth Rebel Trooper LEGO minifigures, each with blaster rifles, plus a buildable rotating laser cannon blaster (non-shooting) and 2 tripod guns. Awesome for solo or social play, this easy-to-build set makes a fun gift for creative kids aged 6 and up, whether they are new to LEGO Star Wars building toys or adding to their collection."