Lord Drakkon Joins Super7's Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Line

It’s Morphin Time! A new set of Power Rangers collectibles have arrived from Super7 and thing get Mighty Morphin once again

Article Summary Lord Drakkon from BOOM! Studios comic joins Super7’s new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates line.

Fans can expect a detailed 7” scale figure with premium paint and multiple accessories, priced at $55.

Lord Drakkon features swappable heads, Saba, Dragon Dagger, Morpher, and a damaged Red Ranger helmet.

Pre-sale is live through Super7 now, with an anticipated release date of December 2024.

Super7 is back with a brand new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates collection release. Coming out of the BOOM! Studios comic series Lord Drakkon has returned and is one of the more recent villains to the Power Rangers. He was introduced in the Shattered Grid storyline as a twisted version of Tommy Oliver from an alternate reality. He wields the power of both Green and White Rangers, making him nearly unstoppable. Unlike our Tommy Oliver, this evil version stayed with Rita Repulsa instead of joining the Rangers, which would lead him to crave more power and overthrow her.

However, his lust for power would succeed his own dimension and would take on the multiverse to destroy the Rangers and where they were. Lord Drakkon is a deadly villain, and it is nice to see him return with a new figure from Super7, which features some nice accessories. This will include three swappable heads, Saba, the Dragon Dagger, a Morpher, swappable hands, and a Red Ranger helmet. Dominate the Rangers with this powerful new release that is priced at $55. He is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-sale is live through Super7 now.

Lord Drakkon – Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Ultimates

"In an alternate reality, instead of becoming one of the Power Rangers' greatest assets, Tommy Oliver, aka the Green Ranger, becomes their greatest nemesis as the evil Lord Drakkon! This 7" scale, highly articulated Lord Drakkon Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! figure is inspired by the Boom Studios comic books and depicts the arrogant ruler ready to conquer the Rangers wherever and whenever they're hiding."

"Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including a damaged Red Ranger helmet, Dragon Dagger, Broken Saba, and more! As tempting as the impulse to misuse tremendous power, the urge to add this Lord Drakkon ULTIMATES! figure to your collection may prove too great to resist!"

