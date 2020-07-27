Lord of the Rings Aragon is at Helms Deep with Asmus Toys

Sideshow Collectibles is back in Middle-Earth as Aragorn Asmus Toys pre-orders go live. This Lord of the Rings icon stands 12" tall and is packed with detail and features likenesses to the actor. He will come with a couple of interchangeable hands and some weapon accessories to defend himself. With his Ranger sword, Evenstar, and Eleven dagger with sheath, this hero is ready to save the day once again. Sideshow is offering an exclusive version that will include a Helm's Deep diorama to enhance your figure. The Lord of the Rings diorama is nicely detailed, stands 18" tall, and will also include a second head sculpt for Aragorn.

Aragorn is a powerful ally to have when taking on an Orc army in Middle-Earth. This figure is just that, the perfect ally to add to your collection and to show off your Lord of the Rings love. Aragorn at Helm's Deep Sixth Scale Figure from Asmus Toys is set to release between September and November 2020. The standard is priced at $195 while the exclusive is priced at $289. The Sideshow exclusive is limited to 500 pieces and pre-orders are live and can be found here.

"Sideshow Collectibles and Asmus Collectible Toy present the Aragorn at Helm's Deep Exclusive Edition Sixth Scale Figure! The Aragorn at Helm's Deep Exclusive Sixth Scale Figure features an authentic and detailed fully realistic likeness of Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. This exclusive figure stands approximately 30cm tall and features Aragon ready for battle. Be sure to add this sixth scale figure to your Lord of the Rings collection today!"

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Aragorn at Helm's Deep Sixth Scale Figure features:

Approximately 30 cm tall

Over 32 points of articulation

Asmus Toys ADAM body

An authentic likeness of the actor from the film

One (1) pair of relaxed posture hand

One (1) pair of weapon holding hand

One (1) pair of fist posture hand

One (1) sixth scale Evenstar

One (1) pair of two parts boot, enhanced ankle articulation

One (1) Asmus Toys figure stand

Clothing:

One (1) pair of long-sleeved undervest

One (1) pair of long underpants

One (1) leather vest

One (1) pair of chainmail like undershirt

One (1) belt with a scabbard

Weapons:

One (1) ranger sword

One (1) elven dagger

One (1) sword scabbard

One (1)elven dagger scabbard

Exclusive Edition Includes:

One(1) front glanced head with no wound

One (1) interactive diorama featuring a pillar and staircase of the keep