Lord of the Rings Series 5 Figures Arrive from Diamond Select Toys Diamond Select Toys is back with a new assortment of collectibles including the debut of new Lord of the Rings Action figures

Lord of the Rings fans can rejoice as more collectibles are on the way from Diamond Select Toys. This new series from DST has been a blast and is still pretty new, and they have dished out some pretty impressive characters. The first wave of The Lord of the Rings figures included Gimli and Legolas, and their release replay impressed fans. Since then, we have seen three more waves since with Frodo, Gollum, Gandalf the Grey, and Nazgul. We have even seen some deadly Orcs and a deluxe SDCC release with Gollum and an invisible Frodo.

The fun does not end there, as Diamond Select Toys is expanding the fellowship with Series 5 of their Lord of the Rings collection. This wave will also consist of two figures, which will include Boromir of Gondor and the Orc known as Lurtz. Both figures will feature some premium detail as well as 16 points of articulation. Not much is showcased to fans besides their design, but they are expected to also include a variety of themed accessories from the film. They are expected to release in July 2023 and will be priced at $29.99 each. Pre-orders are already live, and they can be snagged up online right here or at your Local Comic Book Store.

Diamond Select Toys Returns to Middle-Earth Once Again

"LORD OF THE RINGS SERIES 5 ACTION FIGURE ASSORTMENT – A Diamond Select Toys release! The Fellowship continues! Boromir of Gondor joins the quest to Mount Doom in this all new assortment of figures, and he's pitted against his bane, the Uruk-hai named Lurtz! Each 7-inch figure features over 16 points of articulation as well as interchangeable parts and accessories, and each comes in a full color window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios! In Shops: Jun 28, 2023. SRP: $29.99."