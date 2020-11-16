Madballs Newest Figure "Trashin' Pumpkin" Tricks More Than He Treats

Megalopolis keeps the Madballs trend alive as they unveil another 6-inch scale figure to their series. Fans might know that Megalopolis has resurrected the classic Madballs toy line, and they have new bodies and accessories to the franchise. These additions are sculpted and created by the original designer of the Madball toy line, which gives old collectors some great collectibles and allowing new fans to join in. This time we are getting a Madballs figure from the most recent crossover event with Need for Speed: No Limits that showed off your driver possessed by the mad spirit of this ball. Trashin' Pumpkin has arrived; he will stand 6 inches tall and feature 26 points of articulation. The Pumpkin will have interchangeable parts that will include four sets of swappable hands, a pitchfork with a zombie's hand, a piston club, and a wrench. There will be a second head that will show off a more retro design that can only be received exclusively from PremiumDNA.toys and Megalopolis.

This Madballs figure is just packed with detail and some great accessories like his removable jacket, weapons, and a nice variety of interchangeable heads. The detail is just as gruesome as it was back in the day, and now it is even better in an articulated fashion. Madballs fans will definitely want to add Trashin' Pumpkin to their growing balls collection, and he is priced at $34.99. This pumpkin is set to release in the Summer of 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"Trashin' Pumpkin stands 6" tall, has 26 points of articulation, and features MADular technology for interchanging parts with your Madballs Premium D.N.A. action figure collection! Figure includes 4 sets of interchangeable hands, pitchfork accessory with zombie hand, piston club, and lug wrench. Trashin' Pumpkin also includes a second, swappable retro inspired head designed by THE James Groman EXCLUSIVELY when purchased from PremiumDNA.toys and Megalopolis! Premium D.N.A. action figures are made to order and will only be available to order for a limited time. Figure ships Summer 2021."