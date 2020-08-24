The Dark Knight Returns Batman and Robin Come to MAFEX

Medicom Toy is taking DC Comics fans back to 1986 to the four-part mini-series, The Dark Knight Returns. They have announced that the dynamic duo is back with a new 2-pack MAFEX figure set. Batman will be donning his blue and grey suit and we get the new Robin, Carrie Kelley at his side. Both are packed with detail and will get a nice variety of interchangeable pieces. Both will get swappable head sculpts, swappable hands, and wired capes so fans can pose them just right. This dynamic duo will be a perfect addition to any fans bat cave whether you are a fan of DC Comics or Batman.

The Dark Knight Returns was an amazing comic book arc that influences a lot of later DC Comic material. Both of these figures are very well designed and are the perfect duo to spice up any Batman fans collection. The Dark Knight Returns Batman (Blue Version) and Carrie Kelley Robin MAFEX 2-Pack from Medicom Toys is priced at $149.99. The set is scheduled to release in June 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the other amazing DC Comics figures from Medicom like their amazing line from the Hush storyline.

"Based on The Dark Knight Returns story line, The MAFEX Batman is a fully articulated figure standing 6.30 inches tall. Batman features a fabric cape and a high level of articulation for acting out all of your favorite scenes. This blue version of Batman uses exclusive parts just for this figure. Robin stands in scale with Batman and comes with a slingshot and cloak with wires for posing."

Features

Batman 6.3 inches (16cm)

Robin 4.3 inches (11cm)

Made of ABS, PVC, and fabric

Based on their appearance in The Dark Knight Returns

Includes interchangeable heads and hands, removable cowl, cape, and moveable stand

Includes:

Batman figure Bruce Wayne head sculpt 2 Batman head sculpts

Robin figure 2 Head sculpts Slingshot

Stand