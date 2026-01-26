Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, soccer
Make a Goal with the New LEGO Editions Soccer Ball/ Stadium Set
Get ready to clear off some shelf space as LEGO is back with some new construction sets with the Editions Sets Soccer Ball and Stadium
Article Summary
- LEGO unveils a new 1,498-piece Soccer Ball set that replicates the official size 5 soccer ball in brick form.
- The soccer ball opens to reveal a moving mini-stadium with cheering players, trophies, and fireworks effects.
- Designed for display, the set includes a sleek black base, making it an ideal collectible for soccer fans of all ages.
- Includes LEGO Technic elements for a rounded shape; pre-orders are live now for a March 1, 2026, release at $129.99.
Goal! LEGO has just debuted a brand new set, as Master Builders can step onto the field once again with a new soccer-themed set. The LEGO Editions Soccer Ball is an exciting new display and build set from LEGO's Editions line that celebrates the legendary sport. The 1,498-piece set will allow collectors to build an almost 1:1 LEGO soccer ball based on the size 5 ball used in official games. That is not all, though, as LEGO took things up a notch by adding LEGO Technic elements inside the soccer ball.
Open up the ball to reveal its interior, an entire mini-stadium with screens and players, creating a celebration scene that actually moves. Builders will be able to press a button, and a tiny team will celebrate their victory and trophy with fireworks, making it truly a centerpiece collectible for sports fans. Designed primarily for display, the set will include a sleek black base that further enhances it as eye-catching sports décor. The LEGO Editions Sets Soccer Ball is priced at $129.99 and pre-orders are already live with a March 1, 2026.
LEGO Editions Sets Soccer Ball
"Kick-off kids' creativity with the LEGO® Editions Soccer Ball (43019) building set for boys and girls ages 10 and up. Packed with awesome details, it lets fans create an almost 1:1 LEGO soccer collectible based on the size 5 ball used in official soccer games. The collectible set includes LEGO Technic™ elements to achieve a rounded shape, and the outside of the ball features 6 stylish deco discs, while inside there's an exciting mini stadium celebration scene waiting to be discovered."
"Kids canpress the button and watch the moment soccer player figures celebrate a win, with fireworks popping off behind the stage. Other fun stadium details include a small golden trophy toy in the center and big screens. A sports gift for soccer lovers of all ages, the building kit is designed for display and includes a black base that makes it easy to show it off as soccer decor once completed. Set contains 1,498 pieces."