Make a Goal with the New LEGO Editions Soccer Ball/ Stadium Set

Get ready to clear off some shelf space as LEGO is back with some new construction sets with the Editions Sets Soccer Ball and Stadium

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new 1,498-piece Soccer Ball set that replicates the official size 5 soccer ball in brick form.

The soccer ball opens to reveal a moving mini-stadium with cheering players, trophies, and fireworks effects.

Designed for display, the set includes a sleek black base, making it an ideal collectible for soccer fans of all ages.

Includes LEGO Technic elements for a rounded shape; pre-orders are live now for a March 1, 2026, release at $129.99.

Goal! LEGO has just debuted a brand new set, as Master Builders can step onto the field once again with a new soccer-themed set. The LEGO Editions Soccer Ball is an exciting new display and build set from LEGO's Editions line that celebrates the legendary sport. The 1,498-piece set will allow collectors to build an almost 1:1 LEGO soccer ball based on the size 5 ball used in official games. That is not all, though, as LEGO took things up a notch by adding LEGO Technic elements inside the soccer ball.

Open up the ball to reveal its interior, an entire mini-stadium with screens and players, creating a celebration scene that actually moves. Builders will be able to press a button, and a tiny team will celebrate their victory and trophy with fireworks, making it truly a centerpiece collectible for sports fans. Designed primarily for display, the set will include a sleek black base that further enhances it as eye-catching sports décor. The LEGO Editions Sets Soccer Ball is priced at $129.99 and pre-orders are already live with a March 1, 2026.

LEGO Editions Sets Soccer Ball

"Kick-off kids' creativity with the LEGO® Editions Soccer Ball (43019) building set for boys and girls ages 10 and up. Packed with awesome details, it lets fans create an almost 1:1 LEGO soccer collectible based on the size 5 ball used in official soccer games. The collectible set includes LEGO Technic™ elements to achieve a rounded shape, and the outside of the ball features 6 stylish deco discs, while inside there's an exciting mini stadium celebration scene waiting to be discovered."

"Kids canpress the button and watch the moment soccer player figures celebrate a win, with fireworks popping off behind the stage. Other fun stadium details include a small golden trophy toy in the center and big screens. A sports gift for soccer lovers of all ages, the building kit is designed for display and includes a black base that makes it easy to show it off as soccer decor once completed. Set contains 1,498 pieces."

