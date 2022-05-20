Darth Vader Comes to Beast Kingdom with New Star Wars EAA Figure

Bow before the presence of Darth Vader as Beast Kingdom has revealed another one of their Star Wars Egg Attack Action figures. This 6" action figure features a unique EAA design and is loaded with features. Darth Vader will include light-up LED effects as well as sound effects, to bring the Sith Lord to life like never before. He will include swappable hands, a fabric cape, and of course his iconic red lightsaber. Beast Kingdom put a lot of heart into this figure, and it will easily be one Star Wars collectible fans will not want to miss.

I have yet to get my hand on an Egg Attack Action figure, but that all might change with this Dart Vader. I do appreciate the extra set to add lights and sounds to this figure and that is the biggest plus. The Chibi big-headed design does not bother me and kind of works very well with this design, which is surprising. With Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering next week, I'm sure a lot of hype around Darth Vader will be coming soon. This is a fun and excellent way to kick it off. The Star Wars Darth Vader Egg Attack Action Figure from Beast Kingdom is priced at $90. He is set to release in Q1 2023, and pre-orders are live here; he can be found right here.

"Darth Vader long-awaited by fans is back! The 6-inch EAA action figure under the Beast Kingdom launches Star Wars Darth Vader. By coating the figure with different coloring techniques, Darth Vader is presented in different levels of luster. With the classic light-emitted device on the chest and the familiar breathing sound, Beast Kingdom shocks fans again with Darth Vader's strong energy field. To faithfully re-present the setting in the film, Beast Kingdom makes Vader's cape and vest with real fabrics and metal wire at the lap for fans to make different heroic pose for Darth Vader. There are three pairs of extra palms and the indispensable lightsaber in the Star Wars series. The dark force led by Darth Vader will surely shock fans through the spread of Beast Kingdom."

EAA-163 Star Wars Darth Vader includes：

6-inch tall high-mobility figure with 26 points of articulations

Electroplated helmet, chest armor, and leg armor with metal luster under lighting.

Built-in LED and sound effect system in the chest to re-present the classic breathing sound as heard in the film.

Real fabric cape and vest.

Exclusive handle for the lightsaber

Three extra pairs of palms for free

Exclusive metal stand

Product Measurements: Approx 16.5 cm

Release Date: Q1, 2023 (1-3) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)