DC Comics Supergirl Joins the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Series

Kaiyodo is back with their latest DC Comics figure as the Woman of Steel; Supergirl is joining the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Series

Your DC Comics collection is about to get a heroic new addition as Kaiyodo as pre-orders arrive for the new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Supergirl Figure. Soaring right off the pages of DC Comics, Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El, is ready to take on this bold new world. Supergirl was sent to Earth to protect her cousin Kal-El but ends up arriving after he has already become Clark Kent and Superman. Kaiyodo, is bringing Supergirl to life with a gorgeous new figure that comes in at 6.3″ tall. She will come with a wired fabric cape, as well as some swappable parts like hands and two interchangeable faces. There is another heat vision face plate, but it will only be included in the exclusive store version. This Supergirl Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech is nicely crafted with a nice metallic deco and a design that comes right off the pages of DC Comics. Revoltech Supergirl will pair well with some of the other DC Comics Revoltech figures out there, such as Superman, Harley Quinn, Flash, Reverse Flash, and more. Pre-orders for this Lady Kryptonian are already live for $99.99 with a September 2024 release date.

DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR032 Supergirl

"Soaring through the air is the next entry in the fan favorite Amazing Yamaguchi series: Supergirl! Seen in her iconic red and blue outfit, this legendary DC Comics superhero features a wide range of articulation and includes a flight stand for dynamic poses! Order yours today and take to the skies! Superman figure shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Interchangeable parts

Highly articulated

Box Contents

Supergirl figure

2 Alternate face plates

3 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Cape

Flight stand

