Martian Manhunter Receives Classic DC Comics Figure from McFarlane

It was not long ago that the new Martian Manhunter DC Multiverse figure was hitting shelves. Well, it looks like another one is already on the way as McFarlane Toys reveals a new Target Exclusive Gold Label figure. The figure features the same head and body sculpt as the previous version but will now upgrade J'onn J'onzz with his classic Martian Manhunter DC Comics look. Made famous during the Justice League Animated Series, the classy blue cape, blue boots, blue underwear, and red and yellow chest harness return. It is not often I purchase multiples of my McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures, but this might easily be one I do. The DC Comics Multiverse Gold Label Martian Manhunter Action Figure is released exclusively through Target, which is terrible, but he is only priced at $19.99. Pre-orders can be found here, with no release date, and expect to see them in stores way before pre-orders even ship.

"J'onn J'onzz, the mysterious Martian Manhunter, is one of the last survivors of the planet Mars, and was accidentally transported to Earth not long after the majority of his people were wiped out. Martian Manhunter is thought to be as strong as, or possibly stronger than, Superman, and has a variety of powers including super-strength, super-speed, flight, telepathy, telekinesis, shape-shifting, phase-shifting, regenerative abilities, and near-invulnerability. Manhunter also has genius-level intellect and strong leadership skills. Using his vast powers and skills, Martian Manhunter strives to protect the citizens of his new home, Earth."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Based on his DC Classic look

Comes with a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back