Marvel Comics Blade Goes on the Bloodhunt with Iron Studios

Get ready to bless your shelf with some brand new collectibles as Iron Studios reveals new 1/10 statues like Marvel Comics Blade

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a detailed 1/10 scale Blade statue inspired by classic Marvel Comics design.

Blade, the half-human vampire hunter created in 1973, is depicted in his iconic black trench coat and shades.

The collectible features swappable hands for customizable sword display options and dynamic poses.

Pre-orders are now live for $199.99, with a September 2026 release for Marvel fans and collectors.

Blade, also known as Eric Brooks, is a half-human, half-vampire hybrid created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan. He first appeared in Marvel Comics in a subplot inside The Tomb of Dracula with issue #10 back in 1973. Eric was born after his mother was bitten by a vampire during her childbirth, which allowed him to inherit a vampire's supernatural abilities. This included enhanced strength, speed, rapid healing, and the perks of not having the same weaknesses as a full vampire.

Blade has since trained to be the best vampire hunter around, and Iron Studios is giving him his next mission with a new 1/10 Art Scale Marvel Comics statue. Standing 10.2" tall, this Daywalker is nicely crafted with his more iconic and modern look from the comics. He is depicted in that signature black trench coat, signature sunglasses, and iconic hairstyle. A slain vampire is also displayed at his feet, and he will come with swappable hands for different sword display options. Pre-orders for this new Blade statue are already live on the Iron Online Store for $199.99 with a September 2026 release.

Blade – Marvel Comics – Art Scale 1/10

"From the dark alleys of Marvel's universe comes Blade, the legendary vampire hunter, now immortalized by Iron Studios in Art Scale 1/10. This stunning statue captures the half-human, half-vampire warrior in an action-packed pose, ready to strike with his iconic sword and relentless determination. The collectible includes interchangeable arms, allowing you to switch display styles and vary Blade's combat stance for a more dynamic and personalized presentation."

"Every detail — from his tactical outfit and weaponry to the intensity in his expression — showcases the artistry and precision of Iron Studios' craftsmanship. A tribute to one of Marvel's most fearless heroes, this collectible perfectly blends gothic atmosphere and cinematic realism, making it an essential piece for Marvel fans and serious collectors alike."

