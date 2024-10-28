Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics Carnage Rises with New Select Figure Arrives from DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of collectibles including the arrival of a new Marvel Comics Marvel Select figure

Article Summary Carnage, Spider-Man's foe, emerges with a new Marvel Select action figure from Diamond Select Toys.

Created by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley, Carnage is a dangerous symbiote born in 1992.

The figure includes 16 articulation points, swappable heads, and symbiote weapons for versatility.

Pre-order now for $29.99; the 8-inch Carnage figure hits shelves in Q3 2025.

Carnage is a Marvel Comics supervillain and one of Spider-Man's most terrifying foes, who is ready to paint the town red. First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #361 back in 1992, Carnage was created by David Michelinie and artist Mark Bagley. After the Venom symbiote broke Eddie Brock out of prison, it left a piece of itself behind, which would form a new, deadlier symbiote. This one would bond with the psychotic serial killer known as Cletus Kasady, creating a truly unstable monstrosity, Carnage. Unlike Venom, Cletus and Carnage are bonded on a new level, referring to themselves as one being, and they thrive on chaos and blood. He can form an arsenal of weapons with his symbiote, making him quite the menace for Spider-Man, Venom, and even the Avengers.

Carnage has now returned to Diamond Select Toys with a brand new Marvel Select figure featuring Marvel Comics inspired figure. This symbiote was once a Disney Store Exclusive, but now he is back and ready for some blood, standing 8" tall and getting 16 points of articulation. He will come with a variety of swappable heads, including one with a partial Cletus Kasady sculpt. Plenty of interchangeable tendrils and symbiote weapons are also included to add maximum power to him. Pre-orders for Carnage are already live for $29.99, he is set for a Q3 2025 release and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Comics Carnage Select Action Figure

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Let there be Carnage! DST's hit action figure returns for another round as the Carnage X figure is now available once again! Formerly a Disney Store exclusive, this 8-inch figure of Spider-Man's deadly foe Carnage features exclusive interchangeable heads and hands as well as an elongated neck. Featuring 16 points of articulation, this figure comes in the famous display-ready Marvel Select packaging, featuring side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!