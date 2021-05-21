New Marvel Comics Statues Arrive From DST With Heroes and Villians

Some of your favorite Marvel Comics characters are coming to life as Diamond Select Toys reveals new PVC statues. Kicking things off first is a new Iron Man statue that shows off one of his classic 1990's suit design. Standing 9" tall, the Armored Avenger is displayed on the ruin of an Ultron Lab as he prepares for action with a repulsor blast. Swinging on in next is Miles Morales Spider-Man with the newest suit from his hit Insomniac PlayStation exclusive game. Diamond Select Toys shows off Mile in his new Advanced Tech Suit with his Venom Blast powers going off around him. Last but not least, we are getting Daredevil's archenemy, Bullseye, with a brand new Marvel Premier Collection statue. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this statue shows off this deadly villain in action, wearing his classic comic suit and cards in his hand.

Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on any of these new statues, and they are the perfect display pieces for a comic collection. All three of the statue are set to release in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Both Iron Man and Miles Morales PVC statues are priced at $49.99, while the Bullseye Premier Statue comes in at a whopping $200. Fans will also be able to secure one of these amazing statues through their local comic book store as well to save on shipping.

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC IRON MAN PVC STATUE – One of Iron Man's classic 1990s armors makes its triumphant return in this all-new gallery Diorama! The Encephalo-Remote armor, classified as Model XV, stands amid the wreckage of an Ultron lab, firing a repulsor blast. Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, it is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, and hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"

"MARVEL GALLERY PS5 MILES MORALES PVC STATUE – Swinging out of his hit video game, Miles Morales prepares to hurl a Venom Blast at his opponent in this all-new Gallery Diorama! Based on the game's costume design, Miles leaps over one blast as he charges up another in this sculpture made of high-grade PVC, and featuring translucent materials that catch the light. With detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios."

"MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION BULLSEYE STATUE – Target acquired! Daredevil baddie bullseye gets the Premier Collection treatment with this all-new 9-inch statue! With one foot up on a Daredevil target and playing cards in both hands, Bullseye is ready to take out whoever he needs to in order to get into your collection. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Caesar and Clayburn Moore, hand-sculpted by Clayburn Moore."