Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Falcon Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends Secret Wars

New heroes and villains are on the way as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Marvel Legends figures for 2026 are coming soon

Article Summary Falcon joins Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Secret Wars line, inspired by classic Marvel Comics appearances.

Sam Wilson’s figure features comic-accurate details, Redwing, wings, swappable hands, and a lenticular shield.

Pre-orders are open now via Hasbro Pulse, with a $27.99 price and Spring 2026 release date confirmed.

Marvel Legends continues to spotlight iconic heroes, celebrating Marvel’s rich 80-year comic book history.

Get ready to take flight as a new selection of Secret Wars Marvel Legends figures is on the way. One of which is an iconic member of the Captain America mythos, as Falcon is ready to take on Battleworld. Falcon first appeared in Marvel Comics with Captain America #117 (1969), and he became Marvel's first African-American superhero without a secret identity. Sam Wilson formed a close partnership with Steve Rogers, becoming Captain America's most trusted ally. He uses a winged harness and telepathic connection with birds to fight crime, alongside his pet falcon, Redwing.

Before he takes up the shield in the future of Marvel Comics, Falcon is taking on Secret Wars with an impressive new figure that is featured in a classic comic book appearance. Sam Wilson will come with swappable hands, Redwing, attachable wings, and a Secret Wars-themed lenticular shield. Build up your team of iconic Marvel heroes to take on the impressive collection of villains that have also arrived on Battleworld. Pre-orders for Falcon arrive today on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release date.

Marvel Comics Secret Wars – Marvel Legends Falcon

"Sam Wilson and his ally Redwing answer the call to combat super villain Hobgoblin as the high-flying Falcon. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display."

"This Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Falcon from Marvel's Secret Wars and Captain America comics. Includes includes 2 alternate hands, 2 wings, and animal companion Redwing — plus a "secret" shield based on the original figure releases. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Marvel's Falcon and other collectible Marvel action figures"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!