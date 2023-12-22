Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, spider-man

Marvel Comics Spider-Man and Silver Surfer Arrive from Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of collectibles and statues including new limited edition Marvel Comics pieces

The Marvel Universe has returned to Diamond Select Toys as some new legendary heroes are getting some new statues. Behold the Scarlet Spider himself, Ben Reilly, in an awe-inspiring limited edition bust that captures the essence of this wallcrawler. The Clone Saga awaits as Ben takes up the mantle of Spider-Man after finding out Peter Parker was the clone all along! Standing at 6" tall, Spider-Man is limited to only 3,000 pieces as the statue shows off his slick red and blue spider suit with some webbing. Whether you're a fan of the '90s comics or new to the character, this statue is a must-have for any Spider-Man fan for $130. Things then get a little cosmic as the whimsical world of Skottie Young returns to Gentle Giant Ltd. with the Silver Surfer animated statue. Limited to 3,000 pieces, the Herald of Galactus is back riding his surfboard and standing 4" tall. The Silver Surfer is priced at $60 and will be released alongside the Spider-Man bust in Q3 2024. Pre-orders are already for the Animated Surfer and Ben Reilly Spider Statue, so get yours while you can online or at your Local Comic Book Store.

Limited Editon Ben Reilly Mini Bust Has Arrived

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Before he was Chasm, Ben Reilly was Spider-Man! Okay, he was Spider-Man's clone, but he was still Spider-Man for a big chunk of time, swinging around the city and dealing with identity issues in his red Spider-suit and blue hoodie. Now, he's been captured in his emotionally tortured glory, as the newest 1/7 scale bust in the Marvel Comics line! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, he holds his webline in his hands, and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. He comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

Marvel Silver Surfer Animated-Style Statue



"A Diamond Select Toys release! Soar the spaceways in style with this adorable statue of the Silver Surfer! Capturing the fine linework of the Young Marvel covers from Marvel Comics, this approximately 4-inch statue of Norrin Radd is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

