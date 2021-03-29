Marvel Legends John Walker Captain America Exclusive Up For Order

Marvel Legends reveals continue from the new Disney+ shows, with this weeks reveal being John Walker, Captain America. Walker will come with Cap's shield and two swappable heads, one with the mask and one without. The likeness for Wyatt Russell is pretty spot on, and the figure loooks fantastic. But the big news is the packaging. Wrapped in graphics and key art from the show, it's a square box. This breaks away from the line look we have had since around 2011, and one wonders if this is they way the whole line will go moving forward. I personally do not like the look, it is too busy for me. Our own BC Collectibles writer Tyler loves it though. "Perfect for autographs" he says. This also might be the change Hasbro has been talking about for years to use less plastic and go more eco-friendly. In any case, you can check it our below.

What Do You Think Of That Box, Marvel Legends Fans?

"An American hero with a decorated military record, John F. Walker seemed like the perfect fit to become the next Captain America after Sam Wilson retired the shield. But is every hero fit to take on such a legacy? With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

This is a Walmart exclusive, which I know strikes fear into collectors hearts. But hey, you might never see it in stores anyway, so you might as well try your luck and see what happens! You can place a preorder for the new Marvel Legends John Walker Captain America here.