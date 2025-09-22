Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Showcase – Things Get X-Treme with Wolverine

We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they take a look at some of the new Legends figures hitting shelves from Hasbro

Article Summary Marvel Legends adds X-Treme X-Men Wolverine, inspired by Chris Claremont's early 2000s comic run.

This Wolverine figure features a new suit and extra hand options for dynamic and classic poses.

Perfect for collectors, this release includes butterfly joints and a signature screaming Logan head.

Available now at online retailers, X-Treme Wolverine paves the way for more team members in the future.

Wolverine, one of Marvel's most iconic characters, and has had a long and storied history across countless X-Men teams. Originally debuting in Incredible Hulk #180-181 (1974), Logan (aka James Howlett) is a mutant with enhanced senses, superhuman healing, and retractable claws. Though he has been a staple of the main X-Men teams, Wolverine's role in X-Treme X-Men marked a different direction during the early 2000s. X-Treme X-Men, written by Chris Claremont, hit shelves from 2001 to 2004 and focused on a splinter group of mutants operating outside of Xavier's school. The team was led by Storm and included members like Rogue, Bishop, Psylocke, and eventually Wolverine.

This series ran for 46 issues and followed a splinter group of X-Men, led by Storm, who left the main team to search for Destiny Diaries. These prophetic journals were written by the mutant Destiny that foretell future events involving mutants. Wolverine was not a founding member of this team, but he surely made a name for himself in it with his claws and a new suit. Hasbro loves to build new teams for their Marvel Legends collection, and the X-Treme Wolverine is now one of them. Wolverine is the first figure to arrive, with a new suit and the usual screaming Logan head. Everything you love about those Marvel Legends Wolverine figures returns with butterfly joints to help capture those iconic poses.

The biggest change that Hasbro has brought to the table for this new release was a variety of additional hands. It sounds silly, but most Marvel Legends figures for Logan usually only feature standard and claw hands. This time, he got a few extras with fists, claws, one palm and pointer, which do not do much but are cool to see. This allows for more poses to show off your Wolvie in, from yelling at Cyclops, leading the charge into battle, and more classic X-Men situations. Hopefully, more X-Treme figures will arrive in the future, as it would be fun to see new releases for Rogue, Gambit, and even Sage. Collectors can get X-Treme right now as this Wolverine is up for purchase at most online retailers.

