Marvel Reveals First Look at Hot Toys Moon Knight 1/6 Scale Figure

The next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has arrived with yet another Disney+ series: Moon Knight. This darker Marvel Comics character has finally made it to the big leagues, and I am pumped for it. The first episode was a great start and showed the hidden lives of Marc Spector. From a star stunning cast to a newer modernized story, this is a Moon Knight story both new and old fans can get behind. One of my favorite parts of this series is the modifications of his suit from an all-white outfit to a more mummy-inspired designs. Taking the Egyptian culture to heart, the moon god warrior Khonshu reaches new, more badass levels and Hot Toys is here to capture it all. Thanks to Marvel.com, they have revealed some of the upcoming collectibles for the Moon Knight series including our first look at the 1/6 scale figure, and WOW!

As you can see above, Hot Toys captured this new design perfectly, and we get the best look at the costume to date. The weathering is done quite nicely and the cream with gold accents really amplified his Moon God attributes. His moon daggers will be included, and it looks like he might have a wired cape, which will allow for a nice set of heroic poses. One of the coolest features it Moon Knight might even have LED lights in his head to really amplify the white glowing eyes for his new design. I can assume we will see pre-orders and a full reveal for these figures in the coming days. I can not wait to get my hands on any Moon Knight collectible and this was one I was hoping to exceed expectations, and Hot Toys (found here) did that. Praise the Moon!