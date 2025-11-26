Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Rivals, McFarlane Toys

Marvel Rivals Anti-Venom 1/6 Platinum Statue Arrives from McFarlane

The world of Marvel Rivals finally comes to life as McFarlane Toys brings the hit video game to life with new 1/6 scale collectibles

Article Summary Anti-Venom from Marvel Rivals gets a new 1/6 scale Red Platinum Edition statue from McFarlane Toys.

This limited collectible showcases the game-inspired version with a bold white, black, and red color scheme.

Each statue stands 9.5" tall and includes an art card plus Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book.

Pre-orders are open now for $59.99 with an expected release in December 2025.

Anti-Venom is the alternate symbiote persona that Eddie Brock used in the "New Ways to Die" Arc in Marvel Comics. During this time period, Eddie Brock was dying of cancer, and the Venom symbiote was no longer part of him. However, remnants of the symbiote were still inside of Eddie, and when they reacted with Martin Li's healing Lightforce energy, it created a new, deadly symbiote. Not only did this Anti-Venom cure him of cancer, but it also gave him a new white/ black design that possessed powerful healing and cleansing abilities. McFarlane Toys is now bringing Anti-Venom to life with a new Red Platinum Edition figure inspired by the hit video game Marvel Rivals.

The actual Anti-Venom is much more slender in the comics, whereas this version alters the colors of the powerful symbiote design used in the game. From his signature white and black colors, red eyes, and elongated tongue, this is a nice sculpt all around for this Marvel Rivals statue. This limited edition statue will come with a copy of the Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book, along with a collectible art card. Pre-orders are already live through the McFarlane Toys Store for $59.99 with a December 2025 release date.

Venom (Marvel Rivals) Red Platinum Edition 1:6th

"Using his symbiote-enhanced body as the perfect living weapon, Eddie Brock and his alien ally stand ever-ready to unleash vicious attacks upon anyone he deems an enemy. Those ensnared by Venom's tentacles have no choice but to surrender to this insatiable predator."

Inspired by Marvel Rivals.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Stands approximately 9.5" tall.

Includes collectible art card with character artwork.

Includes Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book.

Red Platinum Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.

